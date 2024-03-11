✕ Close Gary Goldsmith becomes first Celebrity Big Brother housemate to be evicted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates are getting ready to nominate again, after the Princess of Wales’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, became the first contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother to be evicted from the house on Friday (8 March).

Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

Surviving contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – and Love Island winner Ekin-Su.

In the latest episode, the housemates were tasked with trying to solve the mystery of a “murdered” clown. However, they were unaware that David had been nominated by Big Brother to be a “bad cop”, and had to recruit another housemat eto work alongside him.

After choosing Zeze, David successfully sabotaged the investigation without being detected, winning the housemates a fresh round of groceries.

Follow along with all the live updates as CBB airs on ITV