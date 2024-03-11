Celebrity Big Brother live: Housemates react to secret ‘bad cops’ after latest challenge
Kate Middleton’s uncle was the first person to be evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday
The Celebrity Big Brother housemates are getting ready to nominate again, after the Princess of Wales’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, became the first contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother to be evicted from the house on Friday (8 March).
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
Surviving contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – and Love Island winner Ekin-Su.
In the latest episode, the housemates were tasked with trying to solve the mystery of a “murdered” clown. However, they were unaware that David had been nominated by Big Brother to be a “bad cop”, and had to recruit another housemat eto work alongside him.
After choosing Zeze, David successfully sabotaged the investigation without being detected, winning the housemates a fresh round of groceries.
.... And that’s all for this evening, folks, in that very uneventful episode.
Louis is reflecting on his childhood
... and how his mammy apparently wanted him to be a priest.
David’s confessed to Zeze that he’s never really had a proper boyfriend because he gets “bored” quickly.
6.20pm in the Celebrity Big Brother House
Fern and Bradley are in the slammer, while David and Zeze are celebrating over doughnuts.
I’m not sure what this jukebox vibe is when a song suddenly comes on and all the housemates start dancing.
It’s looking as though David and Zeze have got away scott free, as Bradley and Fern are taken away in handcuffs.
The housemates now have to gather the evidence and David is about to have a nervous breakdown
I do enjoy that they picked the housemate least able to visibly mask his emotions as the secret “bad cop”.
OK, nearly there
I think this might actually be worse than when the big bosses made me liveblog Love Island.
The other housemates are going to start worrying about David
He’s mentioned the toilet about 50 times since starting this task.
Does anyone actually know what’s going on?
Lauren’s called it a “loveless task” and I can tell you now, that’s what it feels like watching Celebrity Big Brother.
Lauren, never startle a sleeping Walsh!
Lauren just learnt the hard way that you should never try and rouse Louis Walsh from his slumber. Mainly because then you’ll have to deal with him
