Celebrity Big Brother is back, this year’s housemates are settling in and the antics are in full swing.

Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment, Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, all of whom met during the launch episode on Monday night.

Sharon Osbourne is also on the show but as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room. The star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.

Meanwhile, Walsh already seems to be causing a stir in the CBB house. He abruptly ordered Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon to get off his bed and also locked horns with Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

