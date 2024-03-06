Celebrity Big Brother – live: Sharon Osbourne selects housemate to face eviction in new episode
Osbourne is set to choose which housemate will face the public vote
Celebrity Big Brother is back, this year’s housemates are settling in and the antics are in full swing.
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment, Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, all of whom met during the launch episode on Monday night.
Sharon Osbourne is also on the show but as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room. The star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.
Meanwhile, Walsh already seems to be causing a stir in the CBB house. He abruptly ordered Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon to get off his bed and also locked horns with Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.
Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle entering Celebrity Big Brother
The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle Gary Goldsmith ahead of CBB
Self-made millionaire Gary Goldsmith is set to become Celebrity Big Brother’s most controversial entrant
Meghan ‘created drama’ and upset Kate, Harry and William ‘threesome’ says Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith described the Duchess of Sussex, as a “stick in the spokes” in the royal family during Tuesday’s (5 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.
Meghan ‘created drama’ and upset royal ‘threesome’ says Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith described the Duchess of Sussex, as a “stick in the spokes” in the royal family during Tuesday’s (5 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother. The businessman, who is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, is one of 13 celebrities who entered the house. Mr Goldsmith has spoken about life in the royal family in the first few days of the series. He said he had not met Meghan, but described her as an “extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama” for Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry.
The moment Louis Walsh rudely tells Real Housewives star to get off his bed
ITV accused of ‘hypocrisy’ after launching domestic violence campaign despite CBB contestant’s conviction
Charity Women’s Aid has released a statement following his entry into the Big Brother house, accusing ITV of “a lack of awareness” of domestic abuse.
ITV faces backlash after Loose Women domestic violence campaign due to CBB contestant
Kate Middleton’s uncle pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting his wife in 2017
Celebrity Big Brother viewers call out Louis Walsh for ‘incredibly rude’ Lauren Simon comment
It’s a moment in Tuesday night’s episode (5 March) that raised eyebrows among viewers. It arrived when Walsh spotted Lauren Simon sitting on one of the few double beds in the bedroom.
“That’s mine – out,” he said abruptly, adding: “That’s mine – up, up, up, that’s mine.”
Simon, unperturbed, said: “That’s fine, I’m not going to argue,” before finding another bed.
Celebrity Big Brother viewers call out Louis Walsh for ‘incredibly rude’ comment
‘I was startled by his attitude,’ one person said of his abrupt remarks
Zeze wants CBB to change the public’s perception of her
YouTube star and presenter Zeze Millz is opening up about being considered outspoken by the public.
“I get a lot of backlash online because I say how I feel,” she tells Sharon Osbourne in tonight’s episode, adding that she hopes people will “see a different side of” her in the house.
A clip showing Louis Walsh touching Mel B inappropriately on live television has resurfaced online.
The video is being shared on social media in the wake of the former X Factor judge’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which launched on ITV earlier this week.
Walsh, who has reunited with his former X Factor co-star Sharon Osbourne in the reality show, was being interviewed alongside Mel B on ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor in 2014, when he could be seen grabbing the former Spice Girls singer’s backside.
Video of ‘disgusting’ Louis Walsh groping Mel B on live television resurfaces
Spice Girls star shifts away uncomfortably and tells him it’s ‘inappropriate’
Gary tells Sharon why he wanted to do CBB
In tonight’s episode, Sharon sits down with each of the three housemates she placed in the danger zone, which leads to a chat with Kate Middleton’s “playboy” uncle, Gary Goldsmith.
Sharon asks him: “So, we’re going to have a nice little chat Gary. Tell me why did you accept the offer to come into the house?”
He replies:“It does bother me what the public perception of me is. The black sheep of the family. I’m a normal bloke. It just so happens that my niece married Will.”
