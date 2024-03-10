Celebrity Big Brother live: Remaining 11 housemates set to nominate tonight ahead of next eviction
Kate Middleton’s uncle was the first person to be evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday
The Celebrity Big Brother housemates are getting ready to nominate again, after the Princess of Wales’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, became the first contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother to be evicted from the house on Friday (8 March).
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
Surviving contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – and Love Island winner Ekin-Su.
Follow along with all the live updates as CBB airs on ITV
ICYMI: This year’s CBB housemates
Here is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates – all in one place for your viewing pleasure.
Going by the audience reaction during the live launch, this year’s favourites currently are: Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Marisha Wallace, Levi Roots, Bradley Riches and Fern Britton.
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full
Including a ‘Strictly’ pro, two former ‘X Factor’ judges and Kate Middleton’s uncle
Holly Patrick reports:
Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh launched into a scathing attack on Simon Cowell during Friday’s (8 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.
The music mogul’s former colleagues slammed him, with Osbourne accusing Cowell of scuppering her chance of appearing on The Masked Singer due to an X-Factor obligation.
Osbourne declared she would not work with Cowell for “all the money in the world” and said he “doesn’t know how to keep friends”.
Housemates were left in tears as they shared their fears and regrets in celestial challenge
“Reveal your biggest regret that you need to let go of”, Louis read and asked Bradley to answer the question.
Bradley was left in tears as he said: “Growing up, finding out who I was, trying to understand who I was. But a lot of that time I lied about who I was and it hurt a lot.
“Just shying away from the real fact that I’m gay, I’m autistic and proud of who I am. That’s taken a long time for me to say that. That’s my biggest regret, I wish I never did that to myself.”
Levi cried as Sharon Osbourne revealed she found him inspiring. Marisha said she feels she has to be “strong” and has sacrificed alot to pursue her dreams.
Watch: Moment first housemate is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house
Gary Goldsmith became the first person to be evicted after losing out to Lauren Simon in the public vote.
Sharon Osbourne surprises CBB housemates with brutal mockery of Adele: ‘Just sing’
On Thursday (7 March), Osbourne set her sights on Adele, highlighting what she believes to be the “Someone Like You” singer’s exaggerated British accent.
Osbourne did a mock cockney impersonation of Adele, saying: “Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English.”
When Kate Middleton’s uncle gary Goldsmith defended the singer, saying he “loved” her candour, Osbourne replied: “It’s like, cut the crap – you don’t talk like that anymore. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this old English, you know?’
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Sharon Osbourne mocks Adele in brutal Celebrity Big Brother dig
Osbourne set her sights on British singer in latest episode
Ekin-Su snaps at Big Brother housemates over Love Island questions
Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left confused after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu spent Thursday night’s episode locking horns with several housemates.
The reality TV star, 29, who won the 2020 season of the ITV dating show with her then-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, joined the CBB lineup on Monday night (4 March).
In several exchanges with different housemates during Thursday night’s episode (7 March), Ekin-Su was quizzed about her time on the dating show.
However, she quickly shook off any questions and fans pointed out that she seemed to grow “defensive” when talking about Love Island.
Ellie Muir reports:
Celebrity Big Brother fans accuse Ekin-Su of ‘overreacting’ to Love Island questions
Ekin-Su batted off several questions about her time on the dating show
Sharon Osbourne addresses racism claims as Celebrity Big Brother star says ‘nobody’ will employ her
Lucy Leeson reports:
The 71-year-old opened up to housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh during Thursday’s episode telling them she had been unable to secure a job in America since leaving her CBS show The Talk in 2021.
When asked if she could work on American television now, she replied: “I can legally, but nobody will employ me because they say I’m racist.”
The presenter was removed from her show after defending Piers Morgan over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.
Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments
Nicole Vassell reports:
Previous iterations of the show have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
As many high points as the show has had, there have also been moments of high controversy. Here’s a rundown of some of the most memorable...
Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments
Celebrity edition of classic surveillance series has never been short of shocking moments
Gary Goldsmith shows every family has a black sheep – even the Middletons
As Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house, Katie Rosseinsky writes that the “black sheep” is a family figure everyone recognises.
Uncle Gary proves every family has a black sheep – even the Middletons
Kate Middleton’s scandal-prone Uncle Gary has just made his debut on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. The royals are unlikely to be tuning in, says Katie Rosseinsky – it’ll be far too stress-inducing
Sharon Osbourne reveals she sold her home to Christina Aguilera
The X Factor judge revealed that she sold her house to Christina Aguilera but didn’t tell her that her home was a tourist attraction for sightseeing buses.
Since her arrival in the house on Monday’s launch episode (4 March), the former X Factor judge, who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne, has shared her candid views on celebrities including James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour, whom she branded “a C-word”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies