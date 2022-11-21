Jump to content

Liveupdated1669014014

I’m a Celebrity - live: Scarlette Douglas becomes second star eliminated from the show

Douglas’s elimination came after Charlene White left the jungle, and after the letters from home were read out to tearful campmates

Ellie Harrison,Peony Hirwani
Monday 21 November 2022 07:00
Comments
Cockroach crawls into Jill Scott's ear on I'm a Celebrity

The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.

This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.

On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.

Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1669014014

Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?

Scarlette Douglas has become the second person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The TV personality’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November.

Read more:

Who has left I'm a Celebrity 2022 so far?

Newsreader and ‘Loose Women’ host Charlene White was the first to leave the jungle

Peony Hirwani21 November 2022 07:00
1669006856

Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock has discussed his dyslexia for the first time since entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Chatting to comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Seann Walsh, Hancock was asked what he had struggled with during life, to which he replied: “I can’t dance, I can’t sing and I can’t read very well, very quickly.”

As the trio reflected on their experiences growing up, Aleshe joked that staying alive at his school in Tottenham was his “biggest achievement”.

While Hancock said he “desperately wanted to learn” and found he could with maths but struggled with English.

Walsh asked: “Are you talking about reading specifically?”

The former health secretary replied: “Yeah. And then the moment I was identified as dyslexic at university it was ‘Ahh so actually I am okay with language, it’s just my brain works differently and I can work on that’.”

Read more:

Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity for first time

The former health secretary vowed he would use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of the learning difficulty after facing criticism from pol

Peony Hirwani21 November 2022 05:00
1668992400

Ever wonder what happened to this man?

Here’s all the info we have...

Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I’m a Celebrity staple was ‘fired’ after 15 years

Outback Shack employee left show in 2017 after 15 years

Ellie Harrison21 November 2022 01:00
1668987635

Here’s a reminder of Scarlette’s letter from her mum: “G’day Scarlette, I am so proud of you doing your Trial, while encouraging your jungle buddies, especially Baba. Real teamwork. The kids are loving watching their Aunty Shar in the jungle and we are obviously all sooooo proud of you.”

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 23:40
1668983693

That’s a wrap for tonight’s I’m a Celebrity. Look out for some newsy updates on this page until my colleagues take over in the morning. Good night!

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:34
1668982980

Scarlette said while she did think some stars wanted to leave, she had wanted to “stay as long as possible”

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:23
1668982882

Scarlette is the second celebrity to leave the jungle!

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:21
1668982776

Uh oh, someone’s about to get evicted

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:19
1668982349

Jill read out Matt’s letter from Gina: “Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience. We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes. We are less sure about the dancing. Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx”

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:12
1668982271

OK. The tears are a-flowing. Especially from Seann

Ellie Harrison20 November 2022 22:11

