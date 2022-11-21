✕ Close Cockroach crawls into Jill Scott's ear on I'm a Celebrity

The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.

This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.

On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.

Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.

