I’m a Celebrity - live: Scarlette Douglas becomes second star eliminated from the show
Douglas’s elimination came after Charlene White left the jungle, and after the letters from home were read out to tearful campmates
The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.
This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.
On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.
Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?
Scarlette Douglas has become the second person to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle.
The TV personality’s elimination followed that of broadcaster Charlene White, who left on Friday 18 November.
Who has left I'm a Celebrity 2022 so far?
Newsreader and ‘Loose Women’ host Charlene White was the first to leave the jungle
Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity
Matt Hancock has discussed his dyslexia for the first time since entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.
Chatting to comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Seann Walsh, Hancock was asked what he had struggled with during life, to which he replied: “I can’t dance, I can’t sing and I can’t read very well, very quickly.”
As the trio reflected on their experiences growing up, Aleshe joked that staying alive at his school in Tottenham was his “biggest achievement”.
While Hancock said he “desperately wanted to learn” and found he could with maths but struggled with English.
Walsh asked: “Are you talking about reading specifically?”
The former health secretary replied: “Yeah. And then the moment I was identified as dyslexic at university it was ‘Ahh so actually I am okay with language, it’s just my brain works differently and I can work on that’.”
Matt Hancock discusses his dyslexia on I'm A Celebrity for first time
The former health secretary vowed he would use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of the learning difficulty after facing criticism from pol
Here’s a reminder of Scarlette’s letter from her mum: “G’day Scarlette, I am so proud of you doing your Trial, while encouraging your jungle buddies, especially Baba. Real teamwork. The kids are loving watching their Aunty Shar in the jungle and we are obviously all sooooo proud of you.”
That’s a wrap for tonight’s I’m a Celebrity. Look out for some newsy updates on this page until my colleagues take over in the morning. Good night!
Scarlette said while she did think some stars wanted to leave, she had wanted to “stay as long as possible”
Scarlette is the second celebrity to leave the jungle!
Uh oh, someone’s about to get evicted
Jill read out Matt’s letter from Gina: “Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience. We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes. We are less sure about the dancing. Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx”
OK. The tears are a-flowing. Especially from Seann
