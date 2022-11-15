I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: British public spares Matt Hancock from next Bushtucker Trial
The former health secretary had got so used to doing them he’d started to ‘look forward’ to them
Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and the public have voted for him to do so many trials he’s admitted he’s actually started to enjoy them.
His arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).
Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”
The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season.
Big moments so far have included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
It’s time for another episode of I’m a Celebrity – and, fortunately, this episode sounds like it will feature less Matt Hancock! A cause for celebration...
I’m a Celeb viewers accuse ‘childish’ Boy George of ‘stirring’ drama with Matt Hancock over potatoes
I’m a Celeb viewers have accused “childish” Boy George of picking a fight with Matt Hancock.
George became angry at the request and accused his fellow campmate of “kicking off”. Behind Hancock’s back, he said: “You f***ing clean them.”
Read more:
I’m a Celeb fans accuse Boy George of stirring drama with Matt Hancock over potatoes
Viewers defended the politician over his actions as camp leader
Richard Madeley jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion sting on Good Morning Britain
ICYMI: Richard Madeley cracked a few jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion sting on I’m a Celebrity during today’s (Monday 14 November) episode of Good Morning Britain.
“The scorpion is expected to make a full recovery,” he quipped to co-host Susanna Reid, before later adding: “The scorpion is now getting an agent.”
Read more:
Richard Madeley jokes about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb scorpion sting
‘The scorpion is expected to make a full recovery,’ he joked
Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s brilliant reaction to him s***-dropping and ripping his trousers
ICYMI: On the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity, Mike Tindall told his campmates about the time he s***-dropped in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.
“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s***-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he said.
“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.
“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”
Read more:
Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s perfect reaction to him s***-dropping
Former Rugby player was wearing ‘nibble my nuts’ boxers at the time
Chris Moyles says Nick Grimshaw’s takeover of his Radio 1 show was handled ‘so badly’
ICYMI: Speaking to MP Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Monday night’s episode (14 November), Chris Moyles said his departure was handled “so badly”.
“I knew that Radio 1 is a conveyor belt and you might be there for a year or you might be there for 15 years, but you’re going to fall off the end at some point,” he said.
Read more:
Chris Moyles says Nick Grimshaw’s takeover of his Radio 1 show was handled ‘so badly’
Moyles said the way his exit from the station was dealt with made him ‘cross’
Find out about this year’s fees for each star here...
How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?
Fees vary wildly from person to person – with one said to be nearly reaching £1m
Kiosk Keith is no longer with the show, but why?
Read about what happened below...
Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I’m a Celebrity staple was ‘fired’ after 15 years
Outback Shack employee left show in 2017 after 15 years
That’s a wrap for I’m a Celebrity tonight. We’ll keep this blog ticking over with some newsy updates until the next episode airs...
Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aléshé are doing tomorrow’s trial. Safety in numbers!
Woah there, for the first time this series since he joined Matt Hancock has NOT been voted to do the next trial
