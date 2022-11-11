Jump to content

Liveupdated1668203126

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Boy George and Matt Hancock prepare to take on first eating challenge

The former health secretary is about to eat some very disgusting things

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Friday 11 November 2022 21:45
Comments
Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.

His arrival to the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Hosts Ant and Dec also wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

Tensions in the camp have already risen after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.

And Seann Walsh opened up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

Read live updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668203126

It’s Kiosk Kev time, which might leave viewers wondering: where the hell is Kios Keith?

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:45
1668202753

Sue Cleaver just shared an incredible about a coincidental encounter with her biological parents when she was in her 20s having never met them before.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:39
1668202563

OK, the name of the next task got me. It’s ‘Who Wants to Look Silly On-Air?’

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:36
1668202473

Matt Hancock is flossing to get the fish eye and sheep’s bum out of his teeth.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:34
1668202399

DJ Chris Moyles asking the big questions: “21 Second” or “Do You Really Like It?”?

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:33
1668202342

Anyway, they got 11 stars. Good effort.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:32
1668202284

The irony of all of this is everyone laughing along with Matt Hancock is making me want to retch.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:31
1668202191

If you’d told Boy George he’d one day be sat opposite Matt Hancock in the Australian jungle scoffing fermented tofu back during Covid times, he would have probably had some stern words for you.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:29
1668202134

Boy George is back on the fermented stuff – this time tofu. and yes, he’s retching.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:28
1668202083

Matt Hancock is now eating cow’s anus. We repeat: Matt Hancock is now eating cow’s anus.

Jacob Stolworthy11 November 2022 21:28

