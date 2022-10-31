I’m a Celebrity 2022 full line-up ‘revealed’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The full I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up has been “revealed”, according to reports.

A new selection of famous faces are set to enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019. For the past two years, the ITV show took palce in Wales due to Covid regulations.

However, the stars participating in the new series, which will begin on Sunday (6 November), have been arriving Down Under over the last week, with The Mirror confirming the line-up as they landed.

One such celebrity is former Culture Club singer Boy George, who is reported to have signed on as the highest-paid star in the show’s 20-year history. DJ Chris Moyles is also confirmed to appear.

Former professional rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, is the first royal family member who will appear on the show.

Tindall is not the only sports star to appear; Jill Scott, who was part of the England squad that won the Euros earlier this year, has been tapped by producers, while soap stars Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks) and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street) will also take part.

This year’s Loose Women presenter to participate will be Charlene White, with Olivia Atwood becoming the first ever Love Island star to appear on the series.

Boy George has arrived in Australia for ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (Getty Images)

Bringing the comedy will be stand-up comic Babatunde Aleshe, who recently won fans with his appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Meanwhile, Scarlette Douglas, who quit as host of A Place in the Sun earlier this year, will be entering the jungle.

The starting line-up does not include comedian Seann Walsh, but he is believed to be joining the show a few days after his fellow contestants.

Walsh was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2018 when he appeared on BBC series Strictly Come Dancing after being caught kissing his professional partner despite the pair both being in relationships.

In May 2021, Walsh said that the incident “destroyed” his career and left him having panic attacks on the street.

Former ‘A Place in the Sun’ hosts Scarlette Douglas has joined ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

The new series will be presented by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Previous winners of the series include Emmerdale star Danny Miller, podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher, Westlife singer Kian Egan and Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 starts on Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

Find everything you need to know about the new series here.