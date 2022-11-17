Jump to content

Liveupdated1668678667

I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall among favourites to win

Hancock is finally not the only campmate doing all the trials

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell,Tom Murray
Thursday 17 November 2022 09:51
Comments
Matt Hancock gets stung by scorpion on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and he has done many, many trials.

He is one of the favourites to win, alongside stars such as Jill Scott and Mike Tindall.

Hancock’s arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).

Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668678667

Chris Moyles’s cousin is on Lorraine right now talking about the radio DJ’s disastrous trial last night

Ellie Harrison17 November 2022 09:51
1668677697

Who could win the show?

Here are the latest odds on who could win I’m a Celeb. Matt Hancock’s up there...

See the latest odds on this year’s I’m a Celebrity winner

ITV competition series is back – but who will be named King or Queen of the Jungle?

Ellie Harrison17 November 2022 09:34
1668637686

That’s all folks! The next challenge will be voted for by the campmates themselves – and Chris Moyles definitely will not be getting chosen!

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:28
1668637523

Charlene... Just GO in the RV!!

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:25
1668637439

One fish for one star and boy does that thing look puny! Chris has his head in his hands. Boy George has a single mushroom.

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:23
1668637013

Correction: FOUR balls for Owen!

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:16
1668636931

Owen has three balls! Turns out the key is just to moan about being hungry the whole time.

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:15
1668636787

Jill and Owen really carrying the team here

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:13
1668636698

Next up at the Unfair Funfair: The Terrible Teacup. Boy George’s take? A good cup of tea is better than sex.

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:11
1668636333

Sue has her ball and she very graciously agrees to give it to the perpetually starving Owen.

Tom Murray16 November 2022 22:05

