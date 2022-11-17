I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall among favourites to win
Hancock is finally not the only campmate doing all the trials
Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and he has done many, many trials.
He is one of the favourites to win, alongside stars such as Jill Scott and Mike Tindall.
Hancock’s arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).
Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Chris Moyles’s cousin is on Lorraine right now talking about the radio DJ’s disastrous trial last night
Who could win the show?
Here are the latest odds on who could win I’m a Celeb. Matt Hancock’s up there...
See the latest odds on this year’s I’m a Celebrity winner
ITV competition series is back – but who will be named King or Queen of the Jungle?
That’s all folks! The next challenge will be voted for by the campmates themselves – and Chris Moyles definitely will not be getting chosen!
Charlene... Just GO in the RV!!
One fish for one star and boy does that thing look puny! Chris has his head in his hands. Boy George has a single mushroom.
Correction: FOUR balls for Owen!
Owen has three balls! Turns out the key is just to moan about being hungry the whole time.
Jill and Owen really carrying the team here
Next up at the Unfair Funfair: The Terrible Teacup. Boy George’s take? A good cup of tea is better than sex.
Sue has her ball and she very graciously agrees to give it to the perpetually starving Owen.
