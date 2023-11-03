✕ Close Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’

There was “no meth or fentanyl” in Matthew Perry’s system at the time of his death, initial toxicology tests have reportedly found.

On Wednesday (1 November), entertainment website TMZ reported investigators have “ruled out” the possibility that Perry died from a meth or fentanyl overdose. However, law enforcement officials said further tests are being conducted after the results of his initial post-mortem report were “inconclusive”.

The Friends star, who shot to international fame for his portrayal of the affable and sarcastic jokester Chandler Bing, died on 28 October in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.

In an interview with TODAY show host Hoda Kotb, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry’s death “seems so unfair” because the actor “was in a really good place” when they last spoke.

Kauffman and Crane’s interview with Kotb aired in full on Wednesday (1 November), just days after Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said they were “utterly devastated” by his death in a joint statement.