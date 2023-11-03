Matthew Perry cause of death update as ‘meth or fentanyl overdose ruled out’ – latest
‘Friends’ star’s cause of death has been deemed ‘inconclusive’ following an initial autopsy
There was “no meth or fentanyl” in Matthew Perry’s system at the time of his death, initial toxicology tests have reportedly found.
On Wednesday (1 November), entertainment website TMZ reported investigators have “ruled out” the possibility that Perry died from a meth or fentanyl overdose. However, law enforcement officials said further tests are being conducted after the results of his initial post-mortem report were “inconclusive”.
The Friends star, who shot to international fame for his portrayal of the affable and sarcastic jokester Chandler Bing, died on 28 October in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.
In an interview with TODAY show host Hoda Kotb, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry’s death “seems so unfair” because the actor “was in a really good place” when they last spoke.
Kauffman and Crane’s interview with Kotb aired in full on Wednesday (1 November), just days after Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said they were “utterly devastated” by his death in a joint statement.
The Friends star’s performances were a masterclass in comic timing. And in his life outside of Chandler Bing, he was disarmingly honest about his frailties and his struggles with addiction. Fiona Sturges pays tribute
The ‘Friends’ star’s performances were a masterclass in comic timing. And in his life outside of Chandler Bing, he was disarmingly honest about his frailties and his struggles with addiction. Fiona Sturges pays tribute
Listen: Matthew Perry 911 call audio released as cause of death probed
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls ‘magical summer’ with Matthew Perry
Actor and Goop founder Paltrow remembered how Perry “hoped his break was around the corner” when she met him in 1993 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts, in a touching tribute on Instagram.
Alongside a photograph of Perry taken in the Noughties, she wrote: “We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass.
“It was a magical summer,” the Iron Man actor continued. “He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.”
Perry’s fans were left devastated after the beloved ‘Friends’ star died in an apparent drowning on Saturday
Matthew Perry was so much more than Chandler Bing, argues Louis Chilton, who recalls the late actor’s extraordinary Emmy-nominated guest role in which his character unpicks a scandal that brings down the vice president. His show-stealing turn on the political drama gave a glimpse of what might have been...
Matthew Perry was so much more than Chandler Bing, argues Louis Chilton, who recalls the late actor’s extraordinary Emmy-nominated guest role in which his character unpicks a scandal that brings down the vice president. His show-stealing turn on the political drama gave a glimpse of what might have been...
Matthew Perry spent more than $9m trying to get sober
In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry detailed his battle with addiction to alcohol and painkillers.
Over the course of his three-decades-long journey towards sobriety, he wrote that he spent over $7m (£5.7m) on 15 rehab stints.
Speaking to The New York Times a few weeks before his book’s release, he disclosed that the figure was actually more like “$9m [£7.4m] or something trying to get sober”.
The ‘Friends’ star candidly wrote about his battle with addiction in his 2022 memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’
Where to read Matthew Perry’s memoir
Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published almost exactly a year ago, documents Perry’s rise to fame, his past relationships and his subsequent struggles with addiction.
The memoir has shot up both Amazon’s and Apple Books’ top charts, with Friends co-star Paget Brewster, who played Chandler’s love interest Kathy, urging fans on X to “please read his book. It was his legacy to help”.
In the autobiography, Perry details his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction
Watch Matthew Perry's most iconic Friends scenes
‘No meth or fentanyl found’ in Matthew Perry’s system
Early toxicology tests have reportedly revealed Matthew Perry did not have meth or fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, as the investigation into the Friends star’s cause of death continues.
However, a conclusive update is not expected for “four to six months” with further tests currently underway, American entertainment tabloid TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources, on Wednesday (1 November).
Friends director reveals how cast are coping with Perry’s death
Friends director James Burrows has shared some insight into how the rest of the main cast members are dealing Perry’s sudden death.
Burrows, 82, who directed 15 episodes of Friends during its 10-season run, appeared on the Today show on Thursday to discuss the actor’s passing.
“I had to have a couple of days to just let it soak in,” Burrows said on the US morning show. “He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore.”
Burrows said that upon hearing the news, he texted three of the lead cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
“I had texted the girls the day we found out,” Burrows said. “They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.”
James Burrows directed the first four episodes of ‘Friends’, which first aired in 1994
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s act of kindness during his Friends cameo
A few days after Perry’s sudden death, Stamos, 60, honoured the Friends star in an Instagram post. “Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends, so when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler [Perry] and Monica [Courteney Cox], I hung with him a lot,” the Full House star wrote.
Alongside a clip of a scene from the show’s episode titled “The One with the Donor”, in which Monica and Chandler grill Zach about his family’s health history, Stamos recounted Perry’s unforgettable act of kindness.
