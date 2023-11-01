Matthew Perry death: Friends star’s cause of death probed as Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’
‘Friends’ star’s cause of death has been deemed ‘inconclusive’ following an initial autopsy
Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer shared a joint statement on Monday on Matthew Perry’s death, saying they were “utterly devastated”.
In a statement to People on Monday (30 October), the stars wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
Meanwhile, results of Perry’s initial post-mortem report are “inconclusive”, as tributes continue to pour in for the Friends actor, who died suddenly at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (28 October).
The American-Canadian star, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, died in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. A 911 call captured a small portion of the police response.
VOICES: My favourite Chandler Bing scene wasn’t just funny. It shows Matthew Perry’s poignant impact
In the wake of Perry’s death, fans have shared how much he made them laugh. Watching an artist perfectly slide into a performance brings such meaningful joy, writes Clémence Michallon
Lisa Kudrow is not adopting Matthew Perry’s dog, despite multiple reports.
Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Kudrow would be taking in the late actor’s dog after his sudden passing on Saturday 28 October at the age of 54. However, a source has confirmed to People that Perry didn’t own a dog at the time of his death.
Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane reveal that Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ weeks before his death
In a recent interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb – which will air on NBC News on Wednesday (1 November) – Kauffman and Crane disclosed that their last conversation with Perry – two weeks before his death – was an upbeat one.
“It was great,” Kauffman told host Kotb. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”
Video: 'The one where we all lost a friend' Heartbroken fans react to Matthew Perry's death
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s act of kindness during his Friends cameo
Stamos guest starred on Friends as a potential sperm donor for Perry’s Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller in 2003.
“Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends, so when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica [Courteney Cox], I hung with him a lot,” the Full House star wrote on Instagram.
Alongside a clip of a scene from the show’s episode titled “The One with the Donor”, in which Monica and Chandler grill Zach about his family’s health history, Stamos recounted Perry’s unforgettable act of kindness.
“Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’ I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed,” Stamos said.
“We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognise him at first because [he’s] so much better looking in person!’
“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you.”
How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, fans and collaborators of the 54-year-old actor have reflected on the star’s comic talents beyond the stage.
Despite Friends producers having kept an open door policy to the writers’ room, only Perry regularly contributed to scripts – often happily pitching up to ten jokes an episode while his co-stars unwound backstage.
WATCH: Matthew Perry’s most iconic Friends scenes
The West Wing shows us the great dramatic career Matthew Perry never had
In his column The Moment, The Independent’s Louis Chilton argues that The West Wing is the greatest example of Matthew Perry’s potential as an actor away from comedy:
Matthew Perry was so much more than Chandler Bing, argues Louis Chilton, who recalls the late actor’s extraordinary Emmy-nominated guest role in which his character unpicks a scandal that brings down the vice president. His show-stealing turn on the political drama gave a glimpse of what might have been...
The question Miriam Margolyes regretted asking Matthew Perry on Graham Norton Show
Margolyes has paid tribute to Perry weeks after revealing “regret” over a question she asked the Friends star on The Graham Norton Show.
Actor Margolyes, whose credits include The Age of Innocence and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, appeared on Norton’s BBC chat show in 2020 alongside Perry, who died on Saturday (28 October).
Perry, who was promoting a West End play at the time, was left squirming after an x-rated anecdote Margolyes shared. As the audience laughed, Perry, appearing visibily shocked, stated: “I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more uncomfortable in my life.”
How Matthew Perry confronted his drug addiction and spent his life urging others to seek help
Perry made no secret of his addiction struggles over the years, writing candidly about his substance abuse and attempts to stay sober in his affecting memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Released in 2021, the book chronicled the exacerbation of Perry’s addiction under the “white-hot flame of fame” after he shot to international stardom, aged 24, as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends.
“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name,” he wrote in the book’s opening passage. “My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”
In the book, Perry recalled drinking heavily through the first two seasons of Friends, although he said he was never drunk or high on set, and then becoming addicted to the opiate pain medication Vicodin after a jet ski accident while filming Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek in 1996.
By the end of the 10th series of Friends, Perry became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, he revealed years later.
