Olympics viewers mock BBC for Adam Peaty ‘obsession’ after relentless montages

Olympics viewers have called out the BBC’s decision to endlessly show emotional montages of British swimmer Adam Peaty in its coverage.

BBC One repeatedly aired clips of the athlete in the build-up to Peaty competing in the men’s breastroke final on Sunday (28 July). The race saw the 29-year-old narrowly miss a third successive Olympic gold – he ended up winning silver in the race, trailing Italy’s Nicolò Martinenghi by just 0.02 of a second.

One moving montage shown in the lead-up had seen Peaty’s family’s sharing their support for the swimmer, who’s had a tough few years with periods of depression and problems with alcohol. He has described himself as having a “self-destructive spiral”, partly brought on by the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his young son.

While many said they found the insight into Peaty’s life poignant and beautiful, lots of viewers thought the coverage was overkill.

“No offence, but I’ve seen this Adam Peaty montage about three times today,” one person shared on X. “Yes, he’s great and his story inspiring, but come on!”

A second person added: “It’s like a drinking game without the booze: every time the BBC shows an Adam Peaty clip, turn over to Eurosport. Of course he is a fantastic champion and I hope he wins, but too much!”

“The BBC are obsessed with Adam Peaty,” wrote a third. “A video montage now from his loved ones. You’d think he was in the I’m a Celebrity jungle!”

open image in gallery Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi (L) celebrates with Britain's Adam Peaty ( AFP via Getty Images )

After the race finished, Peaty, who was in tears, said: “I mean, it has been a very long way back, and look at the score there. I gave my absolute all there.

“It’s not about the end goal, it’s all about the process. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says, I’m already a winner. I’m not crying because I came second, I’m crying because of the journey.”

At the Olympics in Paris today (29 July), Tom Daley won silver with new diving partner Noah Williams in the men’s synchronised 10m.

There’s also a strong gold medal contender in the cross-country mountain biking as Tom Pidcock also looks to defend his crown in Paris.

Follow The Independent’s Olympics coverage here.