Tearful Adam Peaty hugs son after emotional Paris 2024 Olympics silver medal

A tearful Adam Peaty hugged his son after winning silver in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final at the ParisOlympics on Sunday, 28 July.

The Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion was denied a third gold by just 0.02 seconds by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, but in the aftermath he said the tears he cried were "happy" as he reflected on a difficult time in and out of the pool since winning in Japan.

Speaking of his son's reaction to racing, Peaty said: "He normally goes ‘Daddy, are you the fastest boy?’ and I’d have said ‘Not today’ but he just said ‘I love you, daddy’ and that’s all I care about."