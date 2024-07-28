Rebecca Adlington was reduced to tears in the BBC studio after Adam Peaty won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday (28 July).

Peaty was just 0.02 seconds away from retaining his title in the men’s 100m breaststroke, but ultimately had to settle for joint silver. The retired swimmer, Adlington, was emotional watching on.

“You could see there he was genuinely happy with it, you could see they were happy tears. Unlike mine I’m just like so emotional for him,” she said.

Peaty has overcome struggles with mental health to battle back to the start line in Paris but was forced to settle for silver.