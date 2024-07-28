Adam Peaty in tears during emotional interview after Paris Olympics silver medal

Adam Peaty was tearful in an interview with the BBC after missing out on a historic treble on Sunday (28 July) in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Peaty has overcome struggles with mental health to battle back to the start line in Paris but was forced to settle for silver.

“I’m happy with a silver. It’s sport, I got blindsided, but it wasn’t meant to be. This journey, 14 months, it’s not for a medal, I define myself by my heart, what it’s made me feel and produce. It’s got the best out of me,” he said.

It was a slow final,with the gold going to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. Nic Fink of the USA shares silver with Peaty.