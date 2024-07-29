Olympics 2024 LIVE: Tom Daley targets Team GB’s first gold medal in diving final after Adam Peaty heartbreak
Daley has a new partner in the synchronised 10m diving final while Tom Pidcock defends his mountain bike title and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet in the tennis
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Olympics is set to deliver another day full of thrills and spills as the action rolls on at Paris 2024.
Tom Daley bids for Team GB’s first gold medal on day three of the Olympics as Great Britain’s flagbearer looks to defend his diving title in the men’s synchronised 10m on Monday morning. Daley won gold in this event in Tokyo three years ago but has a new partner in teammate Noah Williams, as the 30-year-old begins his fifth Olympics.
There’s another strong gold medal contender in the cross-country mountain biking as Tom Pidcock also looks to defend his crown in Paris. Team GB added two medals on a dramatic Sunday, as Adam Peaty missed out on a men’s 100m breaststroke by just 0.02 seconds in a heartbreaking finish. Peaty won silver, while Kimberley Woods took home bronze in the canoe slalom.
Elsewhere today one of the biggest clashes of the Olympics will take place in the tennis when Rafael Nadal meets Novak Djokovic in a sensational second-round clash in the men’s singles, while the first of the gymnastics will be awarded in the men’s all-around team final. Simone Biles made a stunning return to the Olympics yesterday and will be back in the women’s team final on Tuesday.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below:
Pinned post: Monday’s highlights and stars to watch
Tom Daley will be an early one to watch with the final of the men’s 10m synchronised diving alongside 24-year-old Noah Williams, while Team GB women’s rugby sevens will have high hopes of a medal too – they are in action in the afternoon in the group stage.
Tom Pidcock is then another with gold-medal potential in the men’s cross-country mountain biking (starts 1.10pm BST). Pidcock stormed to victory in Tokyo after the favourite, Mathieu van der Poel, crashed early in the race. This time Van der Poel is saving himself for the road race, which leaves Pidcock as the man to beat. Two weeks after pulling out of the Tour de France with Covid, can he defend his Olympic title?
Britain have both their men in the 200m freestyle final (7.43pm) after Duncan Scott and Matt Richards made it through their semi-finals, and they go up against the big favourite David Popovici of Romania.
Today at the Olympics: Monday’s schedule including swimming, gymnastics and tennis
Olympic competition resumes in Paris with Tom Daley in action in the men’s synchronised 10m platform final
Andy Murray saw the end. Instead, he and Dan Evans wrote a different Olympics script
There is no perfect way to call time, no method of looking into the future to see the end of the script that has been written for you. Except, in a way, there is: “The final match of Andy Murray’s career came in a painful defeat in the Olympics men’s doubles, alongside Dan Evans on a half-full court at Roland Garros,” wrote a certain reporter, sitting in the stands at Suzanne-Lenglen. “Despite a late rally to force a deciding tiebreak, Murray and Evans were an inexperienced doubles pair and it showed in a 6-2 6-7 (5-7) (10/4) first-round defeat to Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel,” the draft continued, waiting to be sent.
That was on the first match point. Then came the next. And another. Until, somehow, Murray and Evans had saved all five, ripping up the reports that had already been written about them. Not yet. Not tonight. Instead, Murray extended his career and his final tournament at Paris 2024.
Andy Murray saw the end. Instead, he and Dan Evans wrote a different Olympics script
Murray produced another stunning comeback, saving five match points with doubles partner Evans when defeat would have spelled the end of his tennis career
Olympics 2024: Women’s singles Badminton
This is Kirsty Gilmour’s first match of the games, while her opponent has already lost her opening game.
The British player will serve first, and claimed the first point straight away.
Gimour went on to get to the first interval 11-6 ahead.
Eurosport commentator removed from Olympics coverage after sexist comment
Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the broadcaster’s Olympics coverage after making a sexist remark.
Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, including Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris, had just secured gold before Ballard made a controversial remark.
The world feed commentary was used on Eurosport’s coverage of Sunday’s finals.
Eurosport commentator removed from Olympics coverage after sexist comment
Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment during day one of the swimming at Paris 2024
Olympics 2024: Badminton
First up on day three of the Olympics, it’s time for Badminton, where Great Britain will be in action at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena.
Kirsty Gilmour will be playing against Azerbaijan’s Keisha Fatimah Azzahra, and we will be bringing you updates from how she gets on.
The curious case of Paris’s £150m Olympic Aquatic Centre – which won’t host a single swimming race
One of the defining features of Paris’s bid to host the Olympic Games was its simplicity: this great city already had the facilities required to host, and so many of the problems associated with building new venues – the spiralling costs, the environmental demands, the white elephants left scattered a decade later – would not be in play. Only one venue needed to be built from scratch: the Aquatics Centre.
The proposal written into the original bid was for an Olympic Aquatics Centre to seat 15,000 spectators, the minimum number required by swimming’s governing body, Fina, for major international events.
It would be based in the deprived northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, the second poorest neighbourhood in France, an area of high crime and poverty, of low education and life expectancy, where only 50 per cent of children under 12 can swim. Long after the Games, the venue would leave a lasting legacy.
Why the £150m Olympic Aquatics Centre won’t host a single swimming race
Paris’s original Olympic bid vowed to build a 15,000-capacity stadium where swimming would take centre stage, writes Lawrence Ostlere. So why is it taking place in a concert hall?
Olympic triathlon practice cancelled due to pollution in River Seine, less than 24 hours before first race
A second training session for an open-water swimming event at the Olympics has been cancelled due to pollution in the River Seine, with the familiarisation swim for the triathlon scrapped for the second day in a row.
Athletes were scheduled to take the Seine at 8am on Monday morning, but a joint decision from representatives of World Triathlon and the organisation responsible for carrying out water quality tests was made to cancel the swim for health reasons.
The same decision was reached yesterday, and it comes less than 24 hours before the men’s triathlon race in the first competitive open-water swimming event to be held at Paris 2024.
Water quality is linked to the weather and levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli are measured daily. The latest test, which was taken on Sunday, followed two days of heavy rain in Paris.
South Sudan fans boo Paris Olympics organisers as rival nation’s anthem played by mistake
South Sudan’s men’s basketball team said they were “disrespected” at their Olympics debut after the Paris Games’ organisers played the wrong anthem.
Fans from both teams booed and the South Sudanese players were left visibly upset as the wrong national anthem was played for nearly 20 seconds before their match with Puerto Rico on Sunday.
Instead of South Sudan’s “South Sudan Oyee” anthem, organisers mistakenly played the national anthem of neighbouring Sudan. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in a 2011 referendum following years of civil war and disputes over their shared borders, as well as natural resources, continued to result in clashes between the two nations.
Fans boo Olympic organisers as rival nation’s anthem played by mistake
South Sudan’s men’s basketball team beat Puerto Rico to secure victory in their Olympics debut, despite anthem gaffe
Olympics 2024: Mouth-watering clash as Rafael Nadal sets up Novak Djokovic clash in second round
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face off once again in the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympics in what will be the 60th competitive meeting between the pair.
Nadal opened the tournament with a battling win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, a day after he won his opening match with Spain team-mate Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles.
When will Rafael Nadal play Novak Djokovic at the Olympics?
Nadal and Djokovic last met in the French Open quarter-finals but have set up a sensational ‘last dance’ at the Olympics at Roland Garros
Helen Glover ready to add British sporting history to Olympics flagbearer honour
Helen Glover feels that being chosen as flagbearer has boosted her hopes of becoming the first British mum-of-three to win an Olympic medal.
The 38-year-old got her campaign off to a perfect start, combining with Rebecca Shorten, Sam Redgrave and Esme Booth for a smooth victory in the heats of the women’s four.
Glover ready to add British sporting history to Olympics flagbearer honour
The British star is aiming for a third Olympic gold in Paris
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments