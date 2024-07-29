✕ Close Adam Peaty in tears during emotional interview after Paris Olympics silver medal

The Olympics is set to deliver another day full of thrills and spills as the action rolls on at Paris 2024.

Tom Daley bids for Team GB’s first gold medal on day three of the Olympics as Great Britain’s flagbearer looks to defend his diving title in the men’s synchronised 10m on Monday morning. Daley won gold in this event in Tokyo three years ago but has a new partner in teammate Noah Williams, as the 30-year-old begins his fifth Olympics.

There’s another strong gold medal contender in the cross-country mountain biking as Tom Pidcock also looks to defend his crown in Paris. Team GB added two medals on a dramatic Sunday, as Adam Peaty missed out on a men’s 100m breaststroke by just 0.02 seconds in a heartbreaking finish. Peaty won silver, while Kimberley Woods took home bronze in the canoe slalom.

Elsewhere today one of the biggest clashes of the Olympics will take place in the tennis when Rafael Nadal meets Novak Djokovic in a sensational second-round clash in the men’s singles, while the first of the gymnastics will be awarded in the men’s all-around team final. Simone Biles made a stunning return to the Olympics yesterday and will be back in the women’s team final on Tuesday.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below: