Peter Kay teases Zoe Ball about Scott Mills replacement on BBC Radio 2

Peter Kay made a humorous comparison between Zoe Ball and her replacement Scott Mills as he teased the radio presenter about her departure.

Ball announced she would be stepping down from her role to spend more time with her family this week. The news came after a tough year for the presenter following the death of her mum.

She said: “After six incredible years on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family.”

Ball will remain on the station and said more news on her involvement will be announced in the new year. Shortly after, the BBC announced that Mills would be taking over her slot.

The Bolton-born comedian appeared on the programme on Thursday morning (21 November) as he promoted his record-breaking stand-up tour, which has just added new dates.

As Ball read out a message from a listener who had waited two years and travelled from Cornwall to see Kay in London, the comedian said, “What a trek!”

“All the way from Cornwall, but this is why you’re doing this, you are taking the tour to places...” she said, as she smoothly transitioned to Kay’s new project.

“Oh I like that segue!” Kay said, impressed. “You won’t get that from Scott Mills. You won’t get them fancy segues like that.”

Kay joked that Mills wouldn’t be as smooth as Ball ( PA )

Ball was left in stitches, as she again transitioned to Kay taking his tour to places he had never taken it before, including the Isle of Man.

“Never mind Coldplay at Wembley or Oasis, I’m doing Isle of Man,” he said. “I think they’ve sent for chairs from the mainland.”

Later in the interview, Kay revealed he had deleted TikTok after using it “once” after he found himself stuck in a “morbid” loop because of the algorithm.

He also shared that he would be appearing in the forthcoming Wallace and Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl, due to be released at Christmas.

Kay will return as his Curse of the Were-Rabbit character, Chief Inspector Mackintosh.

Ball said last week that Mills has been a “close friend” for years and that she was “beyond thrilled” it was him taking over.

“Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had – from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam,” said Ball. “He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”