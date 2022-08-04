Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first celebrity taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing has been named.

In September, the BBC series will return for a brand new series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

It was announced on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 August) that actor Will Mellor will compete in this year’s series. Shortly after, a second contestant was named.

Mellor is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.

His other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.

Speaking about his participation, Mellow said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Will Mellor is taking part in ‘Strictly 2022’ (BBC)

This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.