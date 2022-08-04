Strictly 2022: Will Mellor named as first celebrity contestant for new series
BBC competition is returning sooner than expected
The first celebrity taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing has been named.
In September, the BBC series will return for a brand new series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
It was announced on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 August) that actor Will Mellor will compete in this year’s series. Shortly after, a second contestant was named.
Mellor is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.
His other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.
Speaking about his participation, Mellow said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.
“This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”
This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies