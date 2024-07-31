Strictly scandal – live: Giovanni Pernice investigation result imminent as 2024 line-up is ‘leaked’
Things are getting worse for the primetime show
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Strictly Come Dancing is embroiled in a behind-the-scenes bullying scandal – the biggest controversy the BBC competition has faced in its 20-year history.
Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner’s alleged behaviour.
Pernice has denied all claims and, on Monday (29 July), learnt the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. The findings are yet to be made public.
Meanwhile, Graziano Di Primawas sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year’s series.
Last week, BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
Vanessa Feltz questions ‘kick’ that led to Graziano’s ‘Satrictlyu’ firing
Vanessa Feltz, who appeared on Strictly in 2013, has questioned the “regretful” event that led to Graziano Di Prima being dropped from the show.
Di Prima was let go from the series after an investigation found that he mistreated Zara McDermott while partnered with her on last year’s series
“Obviously nobody, absolutely nobody, should hit anybody or spit at anyone or kick anyone under any circumstances, ever, in any environment,” Feltz told Closer.
“But, was it a case of a foot being out of place and another foot moving it into place? Dancing is physical, so if someone’s positioning isn’t right, it’s only natural to physically move things.
“But while it’s not clear what went on, some of what’s been reported between Graziano and Zara does seem unacceptable. At the end of the day, Strictly is a TV show, not an international dancing competition.
‘Strictly’ co-host Claudia Winkleman supports pros
As the Strictly scandal continues, the show’s remaining professionals are starting to rehearse for the forthcoming series, which will begin in September.
The show’s offiical Instagram account posted: “Day one of #Strictly 2024 rehearsals done! We can’t wait to share our new pro routines with everyone soon @bbciplayer,” to which Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman shared her support for the dancers with a selection of heart emojis.
Other stars to share messages of support included former contestants Annabel Croft, Fleur East and, one day before releasing his tell-all interview with Amanda Abbington, Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
'Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over’
The forthcoming series of Strictly had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game.
But instead, its sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.
The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?
Katie Rosseinsky investigates:
Strictly Come Dancing is in crisis – its days of being the nicest show on TV are over
As at least two dancers face allegations about their behaviour during rehearsals, ‘Strictly’ bosses are facing a PR nightmare. Can the show restore its reputation in time for its 20th-anniversary celebrations, asks Katie Rosseinsky?
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
Former Strictly professional James Jordan has hit out at resurfaced rehearsal footage that shows him “mistreating” his celebrity partner amid the show’s ongoing scandal.
In the clip that’s being shared online, Jordan, who appeared on the BBC dancing competition from 2006 to 2013, is heard fat-shaming his celebrity partner, former Casualty star Georgina Bouzová, and telling her he would “drag her across the floor and scream at her”.
At another stage, Jordan throws a chair and says he “doesn’t care” if she’s “physically broken”. According to Jordan, “the footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on [companion show] It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT”.
Read the full story here:
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
‘The producers loved to paint me as the bad guy and I played along,’ show’s former star said
‘Strictly’ crew provide evidence ‘in support of Giovanni'
As the world awaits the findings of the investigation into Giovanni Pernice’s behind-the-scenes behaviour on Strictly, it’s been claimed that crew members provided information to producers that served a “huge blow” to Amanda Abbington’s claims.
The Mail on Sunday reported that this info allegedly includes messages from Abbington apologising to Pernice for her behaviour and thanking him for his support in the rehearsal room.
BBC announces new welfare steps after ‘Strictly’ bullying allegations
The BBC has announced new welfare precautions to help look after Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show.
A statement shared last week said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”
Read more here:
BBC announces new welfare steps after abuse allegations
Claims against Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have rocked the show
Graziano Di Prima is ‘under medical supervision’ after ‘Strictly’ axe
Graziano Di Prima’s family have said they are “deeply concerned” for his welfare following his axe from Strictly.
They told The Mirror: “Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly.
“The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself.”
His exit from the show arrives after he admitted to kicking his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, in the rehearsal room during last year’s series.
‘Strictly’ pro dancers ‘upset they’ve been hung out to dry’
Strictly’s professional dancers are said to be angry that ex-celebrity partners are “hanging them out to dry”.
As the show’s scandal continues, a source told The Mirror: “It’s causing untold stress and mental anguish to so many of them as every day there are new accusations.
“Yes, one or two of the celebs in the last 20 years might have had a bad experience but they are in a tiny minority. The whole thing smacks of ambulance chasing.”
Amanda Abbington’s parents speak out on scandal
In a new interview, Amanda Abbington’s father John said he is “worrying” about his daughter all the time.
“It’s the after-effects I worry about too. Will she be able to carry on with her career?’’
He said his daughter is “no snowflake” and has “thick skin” from her days training at drama school.
John said he and Abbington’s mother, Patsy, were looking forward to seeing their daughter on the dancing show, but it quickly transpired she wasn’t enjoying it.
“We were all looking forward to it. After the first show, she came back and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done. Things only got worse from there,” he said.
“I knew something was wrong with her because I could see the change in her,” said Patsy. “She had completely changed.”
John said that Abbington’s partner, Jonathan Goodwin, had to “coax” the actor into the car each day to get her to the Strictly training rooms because she “hated it so much”.
“She missed a week because she was not well, and went back for one week and realised then that she could not take what was happening to her,” John explained. “Then [her doctor] diagnosed her with post traumatic stress disorder.”
Amanda Abbington reveals hopes for outcome of ‘Strictly’ scandal
Amanda Abbington has said she doesn’t want Strictly to end as a result of the scandal.
The Sherlock star said in a recent interview: “I love Strictly, I always wanted to do that show. I think it’s a beautiful British institution. Most people on that show are wonderful and I’ve made some good friends on that show, I don’t want it to end.
“I want it to have a beautiful extended life because it’s Saturday night entertainment.”
However, Abbington said she “would like an apology” over her alleged mistreatment by pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, adding: “I would like this to not happen to women working in that corporation again and for it to be taken seriously”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments