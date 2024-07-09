The Bachelorette 2024 live: Historic premiere as Jenn Tran becomes Bachelor nation’s first Asian-American star
Host Jesse Palmer returns as Jenn Tran greets 25 male suitors at a new Bachelorette mansion
Season 21 of The Bachelorette gets underway tonight with ex-Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran in the driver’s seat.
Once again hosted by Jesse Palmer, episode one will unfold at a new mansion as Jenn meets the 25 men who will fight for her attention over the next 10 weeks.
According to an official logline, this latest season will see the Bachelorette and her suitors travel to Australia, New Zealand “and beyond.”
Jenn was announced as the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series in March following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.
The 26-year-old physician assistant student based in Miami competed against a record-breaking number of 32 women for Graziadei’s heart, making it to episode seven before being eliminated.
“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” her official Bachelorette bio states. “When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”
Season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC at 8pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch episodes the next day on Hulu.
The Bachelorette producers are clearly having fun with the descriptions for Sam N, the love virgin.
Underneath one of his name captions, the producers wrote that he was “the one who’s never been to third base emotionally.”
Sam M is already making a great impression
Sam M was the first guy to steal Jenn away for a one-on-one chat. And she is clearly already taken with his Hollywood looks – “He looks like he should be in Top Gun 3.”
Get ready for a two-hour premiere
We almost forgot about The Bachelorette’s two-hour special premiere tonight! Going forward, each week will continue in its typical one-hour slot, except for the season finale, which is always at least two hours.
What is a sommelier?
Lots of people on social media are asking what a sommelier is, thanks to Dakota, the 27-year-old from Paradise Valley, Arizona.
A sommelier is a trained and knowledgeable wine specialist who often works in fine dining to help suggest the best wine and food pairings to customers.
Hence why Dakota opened a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate his and Jenn’s Bachelorette journey.
Aaron rode in on a motorcycle
Aaron matched Jenn’s energy by riding in on a motorcycle. For those who watched the last season of The Bachelor, you may remember that she made her entrance in a mini go-kart.
Jonathon showed his cheeks – and not those cheeks
Jonathon certainly made an entrance. Wheeled in on a stretcher, the 27-year-old from California declared that he was suffering from lovesickness. He was clearly playing on the fact that Jenn is a nurse.
He had his face entirely wrapped up, saying that he hopes she falls in love with what’s inside. As he was walking away though, he left his hospital robe open in the back letting his butt cheeks out in the open.
Thomas A knows how to make an entrance
Thomas A may have cheated with that entrance: bringing two puppies, how can anybody top that?
‘I love a man who can be a little bit spicy'
Brendan walked out and munched on two habanero peppers. While Sam M wasn’t impressed with his intro, Jenn was a bit more forgiving, saying: “I love a man who can be a little bit spicy.”
Sam brings the Southern charm
Sam M is giving off such bro energy, but maybe that’s something that Jenn will like.
When he walked away, Jenn couldn’t help but admit that “he is a hottie.”
