Cracks may be starting to emerge already in Narendra Modi’s attempts to form a coalition government, with reports that the BJP’s minor allies are making big demands regarding policy changes.

Modi is being forced to negotiate terms with alliance members after his BJP unexpectedly failed to win a majority in the country’s election.

The Janata Dal (United) has reportedly asked the BJP to modify its controversial Agniveer scheme – a military recruitment reform creating short-term, US-style “tours of duty” launched last year by the government.

Another key ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to demand a new special status for his state Andhra Pradesh, a cabinet role for his son and more funds for Amravati city in his state.

Nitish Kumar, leader of JD(U), is also expected to negotiate for key portfolios in Modi’s cabinet. Indian media are quoting sources as saying Modi plans to push back his inauguration for a third term as PM until Sunday while the talks continue.