India election results 2024 live: Cracks emerge among Modi allies as coalition talks intensify
Modi still set to return for historic third term as prime minister, but will be forced to rely on alliance partners to form government
Cracks may be starting to emerge already in Narendra Modi’s attempts to form a coalition government, with reports that the BJP’s minor allies are making big demands regarding policy changes.
Modi is being forced to negotiate terms with alliance members after his BJP unexpectedly failed to win a majority in the country’s election.
The Janata Dal (United) has reportedly asked the BJP to modify its controversial Agniveer scheme – a military recruitment reform creating short-term, US-style “tours of duty” launched last year by the government.
Another key ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to demand a new special status for his state Andhra Pradesh, a cabinet role for his son and more funds for Amravati city in his state.
Nitish Kumar, leader of JD(U), is also expected to negotiate for key portfolios in Modi’s cabinet. Indian media are quoting sources as saying Modi plans to push back his inauguration for a third term as PM until Sunday while the talks continue.
BJP lost 92 constituencies and gained 32 new seats
The Bharatiya Janata Party retained 208 of its 2019 seats, lost 92, and gained 32 new seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2019 polls, the Hindu nationalist party had won 303 among 543 seats in the lower house of parliament.
A report in the Indian Express revealed that in this election, the BJP’s losses were significant in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
It faced the most shocking setbacks in Uttar Pradesh where it won just 29 seats, Maharashtra where it scored 16, and Rajasthan where its tally stood at 10.
Other notable losses occurred in Karnataka, West Bengal, Haryana, and Bihar.
In the poorest districts, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) captured most of the lost seats, the outlet reported.
While the BJP suffered defeats in these 92 seats, it managed to secure 32 new seats from states like Odisha, Telangana, and Maharashtra, aiding its overall tally of 240.
Modi inauguration ‘pushed back to Sunday’ as coalition talks continue
Narendra Modi will take his third oath as prime minister of India on 9 June, according to reports.
Earlier, it was understood that he would be taking part in a swearing-in ceremony, formally kicking off his third term, on Saturday 8 June.
India Today, citing unnamed sources, reported that the date has been postponed to Sunday.
It comes as Modi and senior BJP figures are engaged in talks with the party’s allies over the make-up of a coalition government.
Modi must rely on these allies for a majority after his BJP unexpectedly fell short.
A key ally of Modi in the coalition government, N Chandrababu Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also postponed his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh to 12 June instead of 9 June, his spokesperson said.
BJP reluctant to lose portfolios that key allies are seeking - report
Narendra Modi’s NDA allies are negotiating for key government positions after the Lok Sabha election results left his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without a clear majority, according to NDTV.
However, the BJP is reluctant to give up some major ministries, it reported.
Key allies, including N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, are demanding significant roles, with Mr Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party seeking the Lok Sabha Speaker post and JDU pushing for a Common Minimum Programme.
JDU’s spokesperson KC Tyagi also demanded modifications to the controversial, tour of duty-style Agniveer scheme launched by the Modi government last year.
He told Aaj Tak news channel: “The Agniveer scheme has been heavily criticised since its introduction, and we saw its impact on elections, too. We need to make changes in this new army recruitment.”
NDTV reported that BJP may offer the deputy speaker role to TDP and retain key ministries like defence, finance, home affairs, and external affairs, as well as infrastructure and welfare-related portfolios.
Meanwhile, the BJP and its various allies are meeting tomorrow at 11.00am in the central hall of Parliament to discuss the negotiations between coalition partners.
BJP did politics in the name of Ayodhya, SP winner says
The Samajwadi Party leader who won from the Faizabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh which is home to the Ayodhya Lord Ram temple said Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played politics in the name of city.
Awadhesh Prasad told Press Trust of India: “Bharatiya Janata Party did politics in the name of Ayodhya. BJP has destroyed the dignity of ‘Maryada Purshottam Ram’ [Lord Ram]. There is inflation, there are no jobs in their (BJP’s) rule. They have disrespected our jawans [soldiers], farmers.”
The Ram temple was constructed on the ruins of a medieval mosque that was torn down by a Hindu mob in 1992. Mr Modi consecrated the temple in a grand ceremony in the run-up to the election in January this year, widely considered the informal launch of his campaign appealing to his Hindu base.
The BJP went on to lose the Faizabad constituency – one of the biggest shocks of Tuesday’s results day. Mr Prasad defeated BJP’s Lallu Singh by more than 54,000 votes.
Samajwadi Party: Regional player that delivered the most shocking defeat of Modi’s political career
Narendra Modi is set to stay on as India’s prime minister for a historic third term but with a much weaker mandate. His Bharatiya Janata Party lost its absolute parliamentary majority, defying exit polls, and must depend on mercurial allies to form the government. A big part of the reason was heavy losses in the heartland state of Uttar Pradesh, chiefly at the hands of the Samajwadi Party.
The BJP won a brute majority of 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, in 2019 but managed only 240 this time around.
In Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state which accounts for 80 seats, the party won 62 seats five years ago but was reduced to 33 in this election. The opposition INDIA bloc got 43 seats, with the Samajwadi Party taking 37, a seven-fold increase over the previous election.
Read more here:
Samajwadi Party: Regional player that delivered Modi’s shocking defeat in UP
Part of the opposition INDIA alliance, the Samajwadi Party gave voice to voters disillusioned with the BJP, courted marginalised castes and countered Hindu nationalist rhetoric by focusing on social justice
World leaders call Modi on winning third term in office
Narendra Modi received calls from several world leaders for his third term in office.
He received a congratulatory call from the UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday. Mr Sunak “congratulated the prime minister on the success in the general elections and conveyed best wishes for a historic third term”, a statement from the Indian caretaker prime minister’s office said.
The British leader’s office said in a statement: “The leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-India relationship and agreed that this will continue to grow in the future.
“Both agreed to stay in touch and looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Italy next week.”
US president Joe Biden also made a phone call to Mr Modi. In a post on X, Mr Biden said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.”
Russian leader Vladimir Putin also called Mr Modi and “warmheartedly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the BJP in the general parliamentary elections that finished a few days ago”.
A statement from the Kremlin added: “This reflects the support of the political course pursued by the Indian leadership, recognition of the results achieved in the country’s socioeconomic development, and its strengthening international authority.”
ICYMI: Modi faces greatest pressure of his political career as BJP falls short of outright majority
Concerns over a rise in Islamophobia and the erosion of democracy remain, but having to rule within a coalition will severely limit what Narendra Modi can do in the next five years. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Modi faces greatest pressure of his career so far as BJP falls short of majority
Analysis: Concerns over a rise in Islamophobia and the erosion of democracy remain, but having to rule within a coalition will severely limit what Narendra Modi can do in the next five years. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports
Key ally demands modifications to BJP-introduced scheme
In a potential sign of cracks already emerging among Modi’s coalition partners, the allied party Janata Dal (United) has reportedly asked the ruling BJP to modify its controversial Agniveer scheme – a military recruitment reform creating short-term, US-style “tours of duty” launched last year by the government.
JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi told Aaj Tak news channel: “The Agniveer scheme has been heavily criticised since its introduction, and we saw its impact on elections, too. We need to make changes in this new army recruitment.”
He said that a section of voters had been “upset over the scheme” which led to protests across the country when the BJP-led government introduced the scheme.
Mr Tyagi told ANI: “Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed.”
Under the scheme, unveiled last year, applicants between the ages of 17.5 and 21 will be hired into the three services – navy, air force and army – and employed for a four-year tour similar to systems in the US and UK.Out of all recruits, only 25 per cent will be retained at the end of these contracts, with the rest leaving employment.
Injustice was done to the people of Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party chief says
Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party that emerged as the largest party in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, has blamed the BJP’s weak performance in the state on the injustice done to the people of Ayodhya – where the controversial new Ram Temple is located.
The temple was constructed on the ruins of a medieval mosque that was torn down by a Hindu mob in 1992. Narendra Modi consecrated the temple in a grand ceremony in the run-up to the election in January this year, widely considered the informal launch of his campaign appealing to his Hindu base.
The BJP went on to lose the Faizabad constituency in UP where the Ayodhya Ram temple is located, one of the biggest shocks of Tuesday’s results day.
Speaking with ANI, Mr Yadav said: “The truth is that the BJP would have lost even more seats in Uttar Pradesh. I thank the people of Ayodhya. You would have seen the pain of Ayodhya from time to time. They were not given adequate compensation for their land, injustice was done to them, their land was not acquired at par with the market price, you snatched their land forcibly by slapping false cases against them...you destroyed the poor for a sacred thing. That is why, I think people of Ayodhya and neighbouring areas voted against the BJP.”
The Samajwadi Party won 37 of 80 seats in the state.
