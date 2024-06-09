For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Narendra Modi has taken the oath of office to become India’s prime minister for a third consecutive term, extending his leadership for the next five years albeit with a diminished grip on power after an electoral setback.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Mr Modi, followed by the swearing-in of top Union ministers at the Presidential Palace in Delhi on Sunday.

Thousands of guests, including foreign heads of countries from seven of India’s neighbourhood and top Bollywood celebrities, marked their presence in the ceremony in Delhi.

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina were among the leaders who took the front seats after landing in Delhi on Sunday to attend the ceremony.

Nepal’s prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bhutan’s leader Tshering Tobgay and prime minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, were also welcomed in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial ( PIB/AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Modi’s swearing-in ceremony marks the beginning of his third five-year term, making him the only second prime minister in India after Jawaharlal Nehru to lead the country for three consecutive terms.

His third term holds significance as it is the first time relying on a fragile coalition with partners who are not averse to switching support after Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win a majority on an electoral setback.

The BJP won only 240 seats, less than 272 seats required by any political party to form a government, making Mr Modi dependent on the BJP-led alliance National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that won the most number of seats.

The NDA coalition got 293 seats, some 61 ahead of the opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress party.

Mr Modi, who had made the boisterous claim of his party winning 400 seats in a sweeping victory, was forced to cut rushed deals with regional allies who gained prominence as “kingmakers” for giving support to the party.

A new cabinet has also been sworn in and includes many new faces while retaining some of the major figures from his previous cabinet in the heavyweight portfolios.

Rajnath Singh, who was the defence minister under the previous administration, took oath soon after Mr Modi. He is considered number two in the BJP party. It was followed by Amit Shah’s swearing-in who was the home minister.

Nitin Gadkari, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and JP Nadda, the top leaders of the party, also took the oath.

The decision on the new cabinet came after an 11-hour long meeting at the prime minister’s residence on Saturday in the presence of Mr Shah and BJP president BJP Nadda.

Narendra Modi (C) arrives to pay homage at the National War Memorial before his oath-taking ceremony for a third term in New Delhi ( PIB/AFP via Getty Images )

Ahead of the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony, Mr Modi visited and paid homage to freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat in Delhi.

He paid tribute to former BJP prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and visited another BJP stalwart, LK Advani, at his residence.

In the afternoon, Mr Modi also invited members of parliament who are part of the new cabinet, dubbed as Modi 3.0 in Indian media. He hosted a high tea at his residence and interacted with the ministers.

The surprising election results upended widespread expectations before the vote. The populist leader who has been accused by critics of leading the country with politics of polarisation and using all the power levers, including state agencies, at his disposal at target his critics.

Analysts have said it is uncharted territory for Mr Modi who has always led governments with a majority even during his time as Gujarat chief minister while singularly enjoying spotlight and relevance.

The politics of coalition does not fit in well with “Modi’s brand of assertive and go-it-alone politics”, said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.

Modi with the two regional leaders who have been called kingmakers for the new government ( AP )

“These results show that the Modi wave has receded, revealing a level of electoral vulnerability that many could not have foreseen,” said Mr Kugelman.

Two regional stalwarts N Chandrababu Naidu of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) and Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United)’s emerged as kingmakers after they were courted by BJP to form the government.

These leaders have already put forth demands, including changes in contentious laws, more funds for their states and federal cabinet positions during negotiations on forming a new coalition government.

While Mr Modi has embarked on the third term with the new government it is to be seen how the leader will navigate the pulls and pressures of a coalition government.