Best deals on Father’s Day gifts for 2025

It’s that time of year again, Father’s Day is just around the corner and we all know the struggle of trying to find the perfect gift. Whether you’re buying for your own dad, a gift from the kids or something special for grandad, there’s still time to pick up a great present without breaking the bank.

Father’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday 15 June, and with most online retailers offering express or next-day delivery, there’s a good chance your gift will arrive in time. If you’re looking for ways to keep costs down this Father’s Day, we’ve got you covered with our pick of the top offers.

Our team of deal hunters has been scouring the web for the best deals on Father’s Day gifts. We’ve also tested every promo code, so you can be sure they’ll help you to save. From days out to cooking or gardening, there’s something for every kind of dad. Keep reading to see our favourite deals that you can shop right now.

Save 15 per cent at VistaPrint

Best for personalised Father’s Day gifts

( VistaPrint )

What do you buy a dad who already has everything? Something personalised, of course. Whether it’s a first father’s day gift or you’ve simply run out of ideas, Vistaprint has a great selection of photo gifts and personalisation options to choose from.

There’s everything from mugs and desk calendars to blankets and acrylic photo blocks that can be delivered in as little as two days with the ‘rush’ delivery option. Plus, you can save 15 on your first order by using the VistaPrint discount code below.





Exclusive 10 per cent off Goldsmiths orders

Best for sentimental keepsakes

( Goldsmiths )

If you’re treating the man in your life to something special this year, look no further then Goldsmiths. Whether it’s cufflinks, a designer watch or jewellery, its Father’s Day gift collection has something for every budget. You can save even more with our 10 per cent voucher code, exclusive to The Independent readers. There’s also next-day delivery available seven days a week, which is ideal if you’re panic buying.





Get 10 per cent off at Crocus

Best for garden enthusiasts

( Crocus )

For green-fingered dads, Crocus is the place to go. There’s already a pre-selected collection of Father’s Day gift ideas for plant lovers and garden enthusiasts alike. Whether he’s a seasoned gardener or a beginner, you’ll find everything from potted plants and tools to gardening hampers.

Next-day delivery is available on selected items if you order by midday, Monday to Thursday. Plus, if it’s your first time shopping with Crocus, you can save 10 per cent with the discount code below.





Join the B&Q Club to save £5

Best for DIY dads

( B&Q )

Father’s Day and DIY go hand in hand, and B&Q needs no introduction when it comes to home improvement. Whether your dad’s into home projects, gardening or simply needs a tool kit upgrade, you’re guaranteed to find it. Plus, most items are available for same-day collection, which is ideal for last-minute shoppers.

B&Q Club members can currently save £5 on orders more than £30. It’s free to join and you’ll benefit from exclusive discounts and member-only prices all year round.





Enjoy 10 per cent off designer brands at Harvey Nichols

Best for luxury gifting

( Harvey Nichols )

If you’re buying for a fashion lover, head to Harvey Nichols for all the best designer and high-end brands. Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat them to something special, whether it’s a Tom Ford cologne or a Ralph Lauren polo shirt. If fashion isn’t his thing, there’s also the luxury food and drinks selection – think indulgent hampers, fine spirits, artisan chocolates and more.

We’ve also got a handy tip to save you 10 per cent on your order. Register for the newsletter via the link below, and you’ll be emailed your unique code to add at checkout. There’s next-day delivery available on orders placed before 3pm, Monday to Sunday.





Subscribe and save 10 per cent off at Ninja Kitchen

Best for foodies

( Ninja Kitchen )

If dad is a dab hand in the kitchen (or behind the BBQ), Ninja is one of our tried and tested favourites for the latest kitchen gadgets. From electric BBQs and pizza ovens to sleek knife sets, you won’t be short for inspiration. Plus, free next-day delivery comes as standard on orders over £30.

With this gift option at the higher budget end, a saving won’t go a miss. Sign up for the Ninja newsletter and you’ll get a 10 per cent promo code sent straight to your inbox.





Save 20 per cent on top brands at Footasylum

Best for trainer lovers

( Footasylum )

You can’t go wrong with a fresh pair of trainers. Footasylum has all the latest styles from big brands, including Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. Whether you’re buying practical hiking shoes from Salomon or classic sambas from adidas, you’ll be sure to find a pair to suit. There’s also 20 per cent to be saved on selected footwear and clothing right now – just apply the below Footasylum promo code at checkout.





£10 gift card with National Trust memberships

Best for making memories

( National Trust )

If you’re looking for something a little more meaningful this Father’s Day, a National Trust membership is worth a look. Instead of a one-off present, you’re giving a whole year of days out and memory-making with unlimited access to hundreds of sites across the UK. Joint membership is £160.80 a year, while a family membership is £168.80. Both come with a free £10 National Trust gift card, which is perfect for a coffee and cake after a long walk or a browse in the gift shop.





