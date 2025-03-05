Fragrance is a huge part of our identity – it can give us confidence, enhance mood, evoke happy memories, and become intertwined with our personality. A brand that truly understands the importance of a good scent is Jo Malone. The British lifestyle brand has an impressive portfolio of luxury products for bath, body and home, and has been rewriting the rules of perfumery for decades, with totally delicious ingredient combinations and recognisable classics that we’d know anywhere.

Whether you're looking for a deep and moody scent, or an uplifting floral that you can wear all day long, Jo Malone has it all. The brand’s colognes have been designed to be unisex, which is a selling point in itself – you can share your dressing table picks and notice the magic of how each fragrance smells so different on different people. Having said that, some of Jo Malone’s best-selling scents are favoured by men, like wood sage and sea salt, while peony and blush suede remains a core choice for women.

But like most luxury items, Jo Malone’s colognes, hand washes and candles don’t come cheap. Whether you’re looking to top up on your signature scent or try something new, we’re on hand to help you save money on your next purchase.

One of the best ways to make your money go further, we’d recommend signing up for the brand’s newsletter. By doing so, you’ll receive a 10 per cent off code, which you can be redeemed against your order. The promo cannot be used in conjunction with any other codes or offers and some inclusions apply (namely gift vouchers, 9ml colognes and charity home candles).

There are more ways to save money at Jo Malone. Case in point, when purchasing the cologne discovery collection (£20, Jomalone.co.uk) – which contains five mini vials of the brand’s best-selling fragrances – you’ll receive a £20 voucher, which can be used against your favourite 100ml cologne from the selection.

That’s not all in the way of perks, until 31 March, you will receive a free Jo Malone ceramic display tray when you buy a 250ml wash and lotion duo. You can choose between five scents, including lime, basil and mandarin, and poppy and barley – but you can mix and match your scent choices with the wash and lotion.

Similarly, when you purchase Jo Malone’s newest limited edition fragrance beach blossom cologne (from £86, Jomalone.co.uk) along with one other full-size product, you’ll receive a complimentary special-edition travel pouch; perfect for upcoming holidays.

Get a free special-edition travel pouch ( Jo Malone )

You can also enjoy free delivery with orders of £60 and over, which will see you save £5. And, last but not least, Blue Light Card holders can save 10 per cent both online and in-store, and five per cent on gift cards.

For the most up-to-date news on further bargains, check out our dedicated deals section