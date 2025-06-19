Best sunscreen deals on our tried and tested favourites

Sunscreen is essential, but it can be surprisingly expensive. If you’re stocking up on sunscreen for a family holiday, you’ll know that packing enough SPF to keep everyone safe can soon add up.

The good news is that sunscreen is often available on sale. Whether you need a body sunscreen to pack in your suitcase this summer or a reliable SPF moisturiser to wear all year round, there are plenty of deals to be found on some of our favourite tried and tested formulas.

We’ve rooted through the best deals at Boots, Amazon, Lookfantastic and more to bring you the best offers. This will ensure that you never have to pay full price for your sun protection.

If you’re heading off on holiday soon, don’t wait until you’re at the airport to buy your sunscreen. Prices are often higher airside, so if you’re checking in a suitcase, stock up before you travel.

You might be tempted to buy travel-sized sunscreens if you’re only travelling with hand luggage. However, you’ll likely end up paying more per 100ml, and if you use the recommended amount (six to eight teaspoons to cover your whole body), you may need to top up while on holiday.

Our top tip is to use the Boots airside click and collect service. You’ll have to pay a £4.50 fee and select a delivery date at least three days before you fly, but this gives you the chance to make full use of Boots’ wide range of online sunscreen offers.

Keep scrolling for the best deals on body and face sunscreens. We’ll be keeping this page updated throughout the summer, so you can bookmark it and return it when you need to stock up on SPF.

Best deals on body sunscreens:

La Roche-Posay anthelios dermo-pediatrics invisible spray SPF 50: Was £25.50, now £16.48, Amazon.co.uk

( La Roche-Posay )

If you’re looking for a sunscreen to take on your family holiday, you can’t go wrong with our best sunscreen for kids from La Roche Posay’s trusty anthelios range. Our tester found that the spray “wasn’t greasy and sank in very quickly with no ghostly white faces”. It also suited her kids’ sensitive skin, causing no irritation.

For a limited time, you can get 35 per cent off the kids’ sunscreen at Amazon, and you won’t find it cheaper elsewhere. The 200ml bottle lasted our tester a month when using it with her three children and with multiple reapplications, so it’s the perfect size to pack in your suitcase.

Hawaiian Tropic hydrating protection sunscreen lotion SPF50: Was £16.89, now £7.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

For an extra boost of hydration, we’re big fans of this sunscreen lotion from Hawaiian Tropic. Thanks to the addition of cocoa and shea butter, our tester found that “it sinks in quickly and leaves the skin feeling supple and nourished”.

We named it our best budget body sunscreen, and now at Amazon, you can get it at more than half off. If you want to stock up on more Hawaiian Tropic SPF products, you can also find the range reduced by up to half price at Boots.

Ultrasun extreme SPF50: Was £32, now £25.60, Boots.com

( Look Fantastic )

Right now at Boots, you can save 20 per cent on selected Ultrasun sunscreens, including our best body sunscreen, the Ultrasun extreme SPF50. Our tester praised the “lightweight” cream for absorbing quickly into the skin, which made it easy to reapply throughout the day.

Boots isn’t the only retailer to reduce the price of the sunscreen. You can also snap up the deal at Sephora and Amazon.

Sun Bum original SPF50 sunscreen spray: Was £20, now £16, Boots.com

( Look Fantastic )

This “invisible” sunscreen spray makes reapplication a breeze, thanks to its non-sticky formula and easy-to-use nozzle. Our tester loved its classic coconut scent, too.

Now at Boots, you can get it for 20 per cent off. If you miss out on this offer, head to Amazon, where you can find it for the same price.

Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance body spray SPF50: Was £36, now £23.40, Cultbeauty.com

( Look Fantastic )

We’re big fans of Sol de Janeiro’s SPF range at Indybest, so we’re pleased to see that its radiance body spray has 35 per cent off at Cult Beauty.

The SPF spray has Sol de Janeiro’s signature coconut scent and comes out as a mist, which our beauty writer, Lucy, said “keeps the SPF targeted at your body”. She added, “It felt light yet moisturising and left a flattering sheen.”

Best deals on face sunscreens:

La Roche Posay UVMUNE anthelios 400 invisible fluid SPF 50+: Was £19.58, now £12.56, Amazon.co.uk

Was £19.58, now £12.56, Amazon.co.uk Heliocare 360 gel oil-free SPF50: Was £31, now £23.25, Boots.com

Was £31, now £23.25, Boots.com Beauty of Joseon sun rice and probiotics SPF50: Was £15.50, now £12.40, Lookfantastic.com

Was £15.50, now £12.40, Lookfantastic.com CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF50: Was £16.50, now £9.80, Amazon.co.uk

La Roche Posay UVMUNE anthelios 400 invisible fluid SPF 50: Was £19.58, now £12.56, Amazon.co.uk

( Look Fantastic )

Our best sunscreen for acne-prone skin now has more than a third off at Amazon, but as one of the online retailer’s limited-time offers, the deal isn’t set to be around for long.

The lightweight formula was “neither too oily nor too matte” for our tester, and she found it blended easily into her skin. The 50ml bottle is also the perfect size to fit in your hand luggage this summer.

Heliocare 360 gel oil-free SPF50: Was £31, now £23.25, Boots.com

Heliocare 360° Oil Free Gel, £31 ( Heliocare )

Another fantastic sunscreen for acne-prone skin is Heliocare’s oil-free gel SPF, which we named our best face sunscreen. After adding it to her daily routine, our tester found that it survived “several sweaty workouts” and layered beautifully under make-up.

Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the brand at Boots and Lookfantastic, making it the perfect time to stock up.

Fenty Skin hydra vizor invisible moisturiser SPF30: Was £35, now £24.50, Sephora.co.uk

( Boots )

We’ve also spotted a 30 per cent discount on one of our favourite SPF moisturisers from Fenty. Our beauty writer, Lucy, described the SPF30 as “creamy, lightweight and thirst-quenching for dehydrated skin” and praised its “soothing and healing” ingredients.

The savings don’t stop there either. Once you’ve got to the end of the sunscreen, you can buy a refill, which is around £5 cheaper than buying it brand new.

Beauty of Joseon sun rice and probiotics SPF50: Was £15.50, now £12.40, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

We’ve also spotted a deal on the TikTok-viral sun rice SPF50 from Beauty of Joseon, with Lookfantastic offering 20 per cent off.

I’ve used this SPF for a few months now and can attest to its hydrating and nourishing claims. I’ve found that it doesn’t disrupt make-up or leave a white cast on my warm skin tone.

Garnier BHA+niacinamide daily UV anti-blemish fluid SPF50: Was £12.99, now £6.93, Boots.com

( Garnier )

Lucy recommends this Garnier SPF50 fluid for those who don’t like the feeling of a heavy sunscreen against their skin. She found that “it doesn’t pill” and that the ingredients “work to absorb excess oil on your skin throughout the day”.

Boots currently has a third off selected Garnier products, but we’ve got a handy tip to help you slash the price even further. If you use the discount code SUN20, you’ll get an additional 20 per cent off, bringing it down to £6.93.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF50: Was £16.50, now £9.80, Amazon.co.uk

( CeraVe )

We’re big fans of CeraVe, including its SPF50 facial moisturising lotion. While lots of SPF moisturisers focus on oil-control, Lucy wrote that “it was refreshing to see ceramides included” for dry skin types.

Amazon has slashed the price of the SPF lotion by almost 45 per cent, bringing it to less than £9. You won’t find it this cheap anywhere else at the moment, but as it’s a limited-time offer, you don’t have long to snap it up.

Save on even more heatwave essentials with our pick of the best electric fan deals