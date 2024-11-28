Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Athena Club is on a mission to change the body-care industry and promote higher standards for self-care. With the goal of creating self-care essentials that really work, thanks to a meticulous development process, Athena Club aims to ensure each release is better than the last. Although the brand’s products are already affordably priced, this Black Friday, the brand is cutting its prices, and, as a beauty expert, I can’t wait.

Offering a handsome 20 per cent off site-wide, for purchases of more than $25, Athena Club’s Black Friday sale is the perfect time to try out a new shave oil, sugar scrub, or stock up on your blade refills. After all, investing in yourself is the best kind of investment, right? All you need to do is fill your cart and enter the code “BFCM20” at checkout, and you’ll see the price drop.

The discount is live now but is available for a limited time only. So, don’t miss this opportunity to try out some of Athena Club’s gorgeous personal essentials.

As soon as I heard about the Black Friday discount, I began compiling my shopping list. Currently, I’m hoping to bag a razor travel case, mini razor, some zit delete healing dots and a few natural wax candles for Christmas gifts.

Athena Club is a female-first, one-stop shop for self-care essentials, and takes its name from the goddess of wisdom and arts. Since the brand’s launch, it has partnered with organizations (locally and globally) to donate more than one million products, and it’s totally disrupted what it means to shop for self-care products, showing that affordability and high quality can go hand in hand. So, the chance to shop their products for less is a no-brainer, right?

Best deals in the Athena Club Black Friday sale

Athena Club the razor kit: $4, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

For your closest shave yet, try this razor kit. The set contains two five-blade cartridges, an ergonomic handle and a magnetic storage hook, all of which are built to last. You've got the choice of eight classic colours, along with three limited-edition versions, and the blades featured are dermatologist-approved. Right now, you can pick one up for less in the Black Friday sale.

Athena Club fluffy shave butter: Was $11, now $8.80, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

In an undeniably exciting collab between Athena Club and Juicy Couture (yes, the Y2K velour tracksuits came straight to my mind, too), the fluffy shave butter has been upgraded to the sweet escape scent, packed with shea butter and rosemary leaf extract. The thick formula sits beautifully on the skin, moisturising as you shave, and helps to reduce any razor burn or rashes.

Athena Club the mini razor: Was $15, now $12, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

When I’m travelling for just a night or two, I prefer to take a smaller razor that will pack away in an overnight bag, but I don’t want to compromize my smooth shave. With the same five patented blades as those in the original razor kit, the mini razor is designed to provide a perfect shave, wherever you go. This Black Friday, it can be yours for just $12.

Athena Club glossy shave oil: Was $11, now $8.80, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

This oil-serum hybrid shaving solution is skincare-powered, to ensure skin is left feeling enriched and protected. Because of the transparent formula, razors glide beautifully along the skin, allowing for shaves that are nick-free and super smooth. For the ultimate combo, use the gentle sugar scrub to prep the skin, and the glossy shave oil when shaving – you’ll feel like a silky dolphin.

Athena Club razor travel case: Was $15, now $12, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

This summer, I traveled for a few weeks, and found I was constantly nicking myself on my razor head in my bag – not fun. With Athena Club's Black Friday discount, the razor travel case is just $12, and can prevent such accidents and sticky spills, thanks to its ability to clip seamlessly over your razor, keeping your razor dry and safe for your next shaving session.

Athena Club all day deo: Was $13, now $10.40, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

Over the past few years, I’ve been avoiding any deodorants with unnecessary ingredients – that means aluminium and paragons, among other things – but finding a deodorant that still works, and isn’t too pricey, can be a tough task. Just $10.40 in the Black Friday sale, the all day deo from Athena Club keeps you smelling fresh all day long, with six different scent choices.

Athena Club dream routine: Was $37, now $29.60, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

Another iconic brand pairing from Athena Club, the dream routine set is here to give your shower a Barbie-pink makeover. Each set comes with a creamy body wash, razor kit and dewy body lotion, in either the coconut and vanilla pool party scent or super pink, which has notes of mandarin, island orchid and amber.

Athena Club natural wax candle: Was $38, now $30.40, Athenaclub.com

open image in gallery ( Athena Club )

A beautiful natural wax candle that contains no petroleum-derived paraffin, Athena Club’s candle comes in four different scent options. The scents are derived to evoke special scent memories, such as a day at the beach and a crisp fall day, and rely on a blend of soy, coconut and apricot waxes for their 60-hour burn. Currently, the candles are just $30.40 in the Black Friday sale.