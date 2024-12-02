The Dyson airwrap Cyber Monday deal to snap up before it’s too late

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is nearing its final hours, but there are still thousands of savings up for grabs – be that on Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds (was $249, now $154, Amazon.com) or Sol de Janeiro body mist (was $38, now $28.88, Amazon.com). While all exciting, it’s this rare deal on Dyson’s airwrap that I can’t ignore.

If you’re anything like me and have been coveting the cult hair tool for some time, you’ll know it doesn’t come cheap and it is very rarely discounted. But thanks to Prime Day, it currently has $110 off, making now the perfect time to invest.

If you’re on the fence, the team has praised it for being “simple and straightforward” to use, styling hair “quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed” – the perfect hair tool for newbies and pros alike. With very little heat, it can help you achieve a voluminous blowout in no time.

Dyson airwrap: Was $599.99, now $489.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Dyson airwrap needs very little introduction. But for the uninitiated, it has the power to transform limp and lifeless locks in minutes. Take it from beauty writer Louise Whitbread, who reviewed the Dyson tool and achieved a bouncy blow-dry in just 15 minutes.

She liked that there was “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with her favourite being “the original barrels, which encourage the hair to wrap itself around them (without getting tangled, we hasten to add) for a soft, voluminous, light curl”.

It’s “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired” and the “customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”. Even better, it’s surprisingly quiet. What more could you want?

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will run for only a few more hours, so if you’re looking to have a good hair day every day, now really is the time to invest.