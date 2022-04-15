Research shows that reading for pleasure improves our feelings of wellbeing and brings greater opportunities in education, employment and everyday life. However, one in three of us don’t read regularly for pleasure and one in six adults finds reading difficult.

That’s where Quick Reads come in. Launched in 2006, Quick Reads are short, engaging books written by high-profile authors. Enthralling and easy-to-read, the titles encourage adult readers with diverse backgrounds and interests to get back into reading and discover brilliant books that are relevant for a modern audience. Keen readers will of course enjoy them just as much too.

“These books are instrumental in encouraging adults to discover the joys of reading,” says Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency, which commissions the books. “We know the transformative impact that reading can have on people’s lives and, during our 20th birthday year we’re really pleased that these life-changing, brilliant books will be available in high streets up and down the country.”

Eight new Quick Reads are being published this month. While a total of 48,000 Quick Reads titles are being gifted to libraries, prisons, adult learning centres and care homes as part of the World Book Night event. The books will also be sold at retailers like Sainsbury’s, WH Smith, Waterstones, Bookshop.org and Amazon. And they’ll also be available in Poundland stores from May 30 or can be borrowed for free from public libraries across the UK.

This year’s selection includes books by bestselling writers like Paula Hawkins, Graham Norton and Lemn Sissay. From the story of an 18th-century community living in the shadow of a mighty volcano to the tale of a swimmer who disappears off the rugged West Cork coastline, we’ve read them all and our reviews are below.

How we tested

This year’s Quick Reads feature a wide range of genres, from crime and historical fiction to romance and memoir. They are all very different but we judged them on three main criteria – their writing, storylines and sheer readability.

The best Quick Reads for 2022 are:

Best overall – My Name is Why by Lemn Sissay, published by Canongate Books: £0.88, Amazon.co.uk

Best for a sense of place – The Swimmer by Graham Norton, published by Coronet: £1, Waterstones.com

Best historical novel – The Black Mountain by Kate Mosse, published by Pan Books: £0.93, Bookshop.org

Best romantic read – The Kiss by Santa Montefiore, published by Simon & Schuster: £1, Whsmith.co.uk

Best romantic comedy –Sofia Khan and the Baby Blues by Ayisha Malik, published by Headline Review: £0.88, Amazon.co.uk

Best crime novel –Blind Spot by Paula Hawkins, published by Transworld: £1, Hive.co.uk

Best for urban realism –Witness by Alex Wheatle, published by Serpent's Tail: £0.93, Bookshop.org

Best police procedural – The Cutting Season by MW Craven, published by Constable: £1, Hive.co.uk