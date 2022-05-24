The British Book Awards, also known as the Nibbies, took place last night with footballer Marcus Rashford claiming Book of the Year with his first foray into non-fiction.

Founded in 1990 by The Bookseller, it has since been dubbed the “Oscars” of the book business – with the awards showcasing the very best of British literature from the last year, across everything from debuts and fiction to audiobooks and children’s books.

Rashford’s debut, You Are A Champion, was selected from the 12 individual category winners during the ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London. Co-written with journalist Carl Anka, the book is intended to inspire young people and offers advice on how to achieve your full potential while finding success.

"Every child should pick up the book and believe that I wrote it for them,” Rashford said in a pre-recorded message. "The reason I made the book and the purpose of the book was to give kids the opportunity that I never had but as I got older it is something that is really important.”

Read more:

Fending off competition from other category winners including Sir Paul McCartney for The Lyrics and Meg Mason for Sorrow and Bliss, Rashford’s book was praised by a panel of judges that included broadcaster Gabby Logan.

"Marcus Rashford wanted a book to inspire a generation of kids who are often hard to reach and for whom books might not have been a big part of their childhood. He and his publisher have succeeded spectacularly,” Logan said.

To celebrate the awards and help refine your summer reading list, here we take a look at Rashford’s You Are A Champion, as well as the other wide-ranging category winners.

‘You Are a Champion’ by Marcus Rashford, published by Macmillan Children’s books: £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

The winning book (Amazon )

Crowned Book of the Year, footballer Marcus Rashford’s work of non-fiction is aimed at helping children achieve their dreams. Part memoir and part advice book, it’s packed with anecdotes from Marcus’s own life, as well as top tips on reaching success.

Written with journalist Carl Anka, there are also snippets from experts such as performance psychologist, Katie Warriner, and an afterword from motivational sports speaker, Tim Grover.

From showing kids how to be comfortable with who they are to learning from their mistakes, or using their voice to stand up for others, You Are a Champion is all about lifting them up.

"I think the way that the book has been perceived and the reception it has got and the actual words that I have heard from a lot of the kids – they have taken different stuff from the book, which is what I intended to do,” Rashford said in his acceptance speech. "I am really happy with it and hopefully it shows that if we can get books in the hands of children, it allows them to dream and believe in whatever they want to achieve in life."

Buy now

British Book Awards category winners

Among the other acclaimed winners of this year’s categories, Marian Keyes was named Author of the Year following the release of her latest book Again, Rachel (£16.99, Waterstones.com). Sathnam Sanghera, meanwhile, took the prize for non-fiction narrative book for Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Meg Mason’s debut also impressed the judges (Amazon)

Meanwhile, our favourite fiction book of 2021, Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss (£14.99, Waterstones.com), won in its category. Our reviewer said it was the “funniest book of the year, with the most recognisable characters.”

Paul McCartey’s book contains more than 60 year’s worth of lyrics (Amazon)

Sir Billy Connolly was named the winner of non-fiction audiobook of the year for the recording of his memoir, Windswept & Interesting (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk) while Sir Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics (£60, Waterstones.com) was highlighted as the winning non-fiction lifestyle book.

Voucher codes

For discounts on audiobooks, try the link below:

Need more recommendations? Read our guide to the Women’s Prize For Fiction 2022 shortlist