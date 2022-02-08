The Duchess of Cambridge is using her story reading skills to help the nation’s children get to sleep.

Following in the footsteps of British actor Tom Hardy, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton is the latest face to settle down and read a book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The BBC slot has become a family favourite in recent years, with many parents using it as part of their children’s bedtime routine, and the duchess has chosen one of her favourite books for the occasion – The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.

The programme, which will air on Sunday 13 February, will mark Children’s Mental Health Week, which runs from 7 February to 13 February.

If you want to grab a copy of the beloved children’s book ahead of the show so that you can read along with royalty, we’ve got the lowdown on where you can buy it right now.

Read more:

When will Kate Middleton be on Bedtime Stories?

Kate Middleton’s episode of Bedtime Stories will be on television at 6.50pm on Sunday 13 February on CBeebies. Don’t worry if you miss out though, as the episode will also be available to catch up on via BBC iPlayer.

In a first-look picture from her stint on CBBC, Kate is seen sitting cross-legged wearing a cosy cream-coloured Fair Isle knitted sweater by Holland Cooper (£179, Hollandcooper.com) – which, owing to the “Kate effect” is currently sold out – and her favourite pair of blue jeans (£65, Stories.com). There’s also a hot chocolate within reach, two soft toy owls for company and a fire bowl burning away in the background.

What book will the duchess be reading?

Kate is set to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, which was written by Jill Tomlinson and illustrated by Paul Howard.

The children’s classic, which was originally published in 1968, follows the story of Plop, a baby barn owl who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

The duchess’ book choice aligns with this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of “Growing Together”, which has been designed to help those involved move beyond their comfort zone.

Where can I buy a copy of the book?

(Egmont)

As it’s such a popular book, the good news is that The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark is available to buy at most reputable retailers, either online or in-store.

If you’re looking to snap one up in time for the weekend, we recommend heading over to Amazon, where you can snap up a copy (£5.94, Amazon.co.uk) with next day delivery if you’re a Prime member. It’s also eligible for free click and collect from Amazon pick up locations.

Alternatively, you can buy the book at WHSmith (£5.94, Whsmith.co.uk), Waterstones (£6.99, Waterstones.com) and Blackwell’s (£5.99, Blackwells.co.uk).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on audio books, try the link below:

Encourage your little ones to write down their thoughts and feelings with our pick of the best kids’ journals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.