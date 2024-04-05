Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than two decades since Jamie Oliver shot to fame with The Naked Chef, the TV chef is returning with a brand new cookbook: Simply Jamie.

After stints as a pastry chef in Antonio Carluccio’s restaurant and as a sous-chef at the famous The River Cafe, his hit BBC show The Naked Chef debuted in 1999 with his book of the same name becoming a bestseller in the UK.

In the 25 years since, the celebrity chef has campaigned for healthier food for school children, been awarded an MBE, opened numerous restaurants and written more than 30 books (Oliver is the bestselling non-fiction British author).

His 35th book, Simply Jamie takes it back to basics with five chapters aiming to bring joy back into the kitchen. From livening up midweek meals to ensuring you get the best bang for your buck with dinner leftovers, Oliver says the culinary bible will arm you with new confidence in the kitchen.

Released in the autumn, the good news is that Amazon is currently offering 50 per cent off pre-orders. Here’s everything you need to know.

‘Simply Jamie: Celebrate the Joy of Food’ by Jamie Oliver, published by Michael Joseph: Was £30, now £15, Amazon.co.uk

The chef’s new cookbook contains five chapters covering everything from meal times to desserts. Inspiring you to liven up your diet, the recipes are described as both delicious and actually achievable.

From dishes that take just 20 minutes and cupboard rescues to weekend ideas that leave plenty of leftovers, the cookbook includes recipes for jarred pepper pasta, roasted veg with camembert fondue, smash burgers, tin raid fishcakes and sticky toffee puddings.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out in the kitchen, I want to arm you with the recipes and the confidence to fit more cooking into your life, with total ease,” Jamie Oliver said about his new cookbook. The best news? You can save 50 per cent when pre-ordering the cookbook now ahead of its September release.

