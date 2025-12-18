This book was the most read on Kindle in 2025 – and you can read it for free

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

With Christmas landing next week, most of us are winding down for our end-of-year break and in between fizz-fuelled parties, the holidays offer ample time to hunker down on the sofa with a glass of wine and a good book.

If you’re stuck on reading inspiration, Amazon has just released its Kindle unwrapped (the retailers take on Spotify’s annual feature) – and there’s one title that’s come out on top. Better yet, there’s a way to read the book for free.

Amazon revealed that crime, mystery and thriller were the most popular genres of 2025, with series like The Chestnut Springs by Paisley Hope and Rose Hill by Elsie Silver among the most binged. Of course, “romantasy” got a look in too, with authors such as Rebecca Yarros and her series, The Empyrean, topping charts.

But it was Frieda McFadden’s viral book The Housemaid that claimed the number one spot. It wasn’t just Kindle readers who bought into the thriller, paperback purists have also devoured the novel with it consistently making The Sunday Times’ bestseller list this year.

Whether you’re still hoping to beat your Goodreads reading challenge for 2025 or want a gripping tome to spend a cold winter’s evening with, here’s how to read The Housemaid for free.

'The Housemaid' by Frieda McFadden Frieda McFadden’s thriller, The Housemaid, has topped bestseller charts all year – and you’ve likely seen it all over your social media feeds and on the commute. Released in 2023, it’s just been made into a starry Hollywood movie with Sydney Sweeny and Amanda Seyfried (The Independent’s movie critic has given it three stars, calling it a “camp hit”.) The psychological thriller follows Millie Calloway, a young woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family. At first, the job appears perfect, particularly given the luxury dwellings. But, while hiding her own criminal past, she soon uncovers family secrets, dark truths and unsettling dynamics. Like all the best thrillers (think Gone Girl or The Girl On The Train), the novel is said to be packed with twists and tension. Free on Kindle Unlimited – a subscription costs £9.46 per month with a 30 day free trial – or just £2.99 without a subscription, it’s the perfect page-turner for the Christmas break.

