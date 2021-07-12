Malala Yousafzai – author, activist, campaigner for girls’ education, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of Malala Fund, an NGO that is working to ensure every girl has 12 years of free and safe education – is undeniably a force to be reckoned with.

She has been in the public eye since she was 12-years-old, when she wrote a heartfelt, undercover blog for BBC Urdu that chronicled her passion to remain in education and for girls to have an equal right to education in her native Pakistan.

At just 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman, and surviving this horrific act brought her to international attention. Having made a miraculous recovery, she doubled down on her activism. Fast forward to now and, at 23 years old, she is an Oxford University graduate and her name is synonymous with resilience, bravery and freedom.

Her story serves as an important reminder for us all to stand up for what we believe in and speak for those who are voiceless – something that the United Nations decided to mark by declaring Malala Day on her birthday, 12 July.

In homage to Malala’s dedication to world education, the event appeals to world leaders to ensure compulsory and free education for every child.

If you want to get better acquainted with Malala, we’ve rounded up a range of books about her life.

‘I Am Malala’ by Malala Yousafzai, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson Published in 2013, just a year after her attempted assassination, Malala’s autobiography became an international bestseller. It was this book that really resulted in her name becoming synonymous with bravery, freedom and equality, as well as being a symbol of resilience around the world. The memoir of course details her incredible life story, but it also serves as an important reminder that strength comes from within, while also encouraging us to speak up about the matters we believe in and on behalf of those who don’t have a voice. An undeniably powerful book that you should add to your reading list if you’ve not yet devoured it. Buy now £ 7.37 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘We Are Displaced’ by Malala Yousafzai, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson A powerful and timely follow-up to I Am Malala, this is a work of oral history and introduces eight other young women and their stories and experiences of being refugees – putting faces to the statistics and news stories that we read about. While these accounts are equal parts poignant and harrowing, the lasting impression is of hope and resilience. Their stories are moving, empowering and astonishing, and demonstrate Malala’s aim to give the message of strength and bravery. Buy now £ 7.33 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls’ Rights’ by Malala Yousafzai, published by Hachette Children's Group One of the best ways to inspire younger generations to use their voices is by introducing them to the lives of extraordinary people. Thankfully, Malala’s seminal autobiography, I Am Malala, has been adapted for children aged seven and older, to allow them to learn about the activist’s remarkable story of bravery. A great book to read with your little ones. Buy now £ 5.85 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

