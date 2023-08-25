Best stationery for left-handed kids to make life a little bit easier

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helping children learn to write can be a challenge but no matter how willing and able a left-handed child is, their experience will be harder in a world designed for right-handers, who make up 90 per cent of the population.

Historically, left-handedness has reams of negative connotations. The English word “left” is derived from the Anglo Saxon word “lyft”, which meant weak, and we also say “two left feet” when we speak of someone being malcoordinated.

Until as late as the 1980’s in western society, it was common to try to “stop” people from being left-handed by forcing children to use their right hands. Some people raised in Britain recall having their left hand tied behind their backs to prevent them from using it.

This stifling of a natural compulsion which caused frustration and lack of confidence in children at such formative ages, has thankfully stopped. That said, today it is really important for left-handed children to be supported as much as possible to prevent them from feeling clumsy or less able than their right-handed counterparts who make up the status quo.

Left-handed people see things in a slightly different way to their right-handed counterparts, but despite claims that lefties are more artistic there is no solid evidence to prove this.

How we tested

In terms of writing, left-handers have to push a pencil or pen which can lead to smudging and their hands will often curl around the top of a page as they write. As a result, we wanted to find tools that would help with grip, flexibility and movement, as well as literature that would make learning as a left-hander much easier.

The best stationery for left-handed kids 2023 are: