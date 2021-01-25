Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

With yet another lockdown in place, and only essential shops open, there won’t be the usual opportunity to browse the stationery stores looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day card this year.

And, boy, do we reckon people will appreciate a token that tells them they’re loved and are being thought of by someone this year.

While many physical stores are shut, the good news is there are lots of great online shops where you can grab cards of all kinds, including personalised ones, for that extra special touch that says “I love you”.

If you don’t live with your partner and have been physically separated during the pandemic, you might want to go all out with a sentimental message.

Or perhaps you’re also thinking of buying for relatives or friends this year – especially if it’s been a while since you’ve got to see them – as a little reminder that they’re in your thoughts.

Whether you're looking for funny, sentimental or quirky, there are lots of online shops offering a huge range of Valentine’s-specific cards that are bound to raise a smile.

Take a look below for our picks of some of the best online card retailers. Hopefully you’ll be inspired to buy the perfect one.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

( Papier )

Papier specialises in personalised stationery including wedding invitations, birth announcements and family photo albums. Its Valentine's Day offerings include photo cards, funny and punny cards and Galentine’s cards for friends.

The company will send the card straight to your recipient, or to you with a spare envelope so you can send it on. You can choose to have your card tracked and sent the next working day, or go for untracked Royal Mail which can takes two days or more and costs 76p.

We love this photostrip card (£3.50) which lets you upload six images and some text. They also have simpler personalised options where you can include one photo, or just add your Valentine’s name. Papier also has an app, should creating cards straight from your camera roll sound easier.

Shop Papier now

( Berylune )

Berylune has been making cards in Royal Leamington Spa since 2012, and it is one of the many independent sellers you can find on Not on the high street.

This quirky love tokens card with six tickets (£5.25) features tokens on which you can write down treats of your choice to give to your Valentine. It could be anything from a back rub to breakfast in bed (although those will have to wait if you’re living apart during lockdown, of course).

Delivery is free and Berylune aims to have the cards through the letterbox three days after purchase if you’re on the UK mainland.

Shop Berylune at Not on the high street now

( Scribbler )

Scribbler is a UK-based card company that’s become known for its quirky, sometimes pretty rude cards: perfect for those who are offbeat and out there.

This retailer has lots of sections – choose from options like cute, family friendly, retro, rude, romantic and more. There are handy drop downs so you can hone in on the perfect card for your love.

As big fans of Netflix showThe Queen’s Gambit, we were pretty taken with this “let’s trade rooks” card: we reckon chess fans might just like it too, even if they’ve never seen a single episode.

Shop Scribbler now

( The Curious Pancake )

Founded in 2011, The Curious Pancake features cards curated by illustrator and designer Claire Senior.

You can either have a note handwritten and sent to your beloved (if you want to keep your identity a secret, in true Valentine’s style!), or they’ll send to you to pass on, or it can be left blank and sent to you too.

The cards in this collection are witty and funny (warning, there are a few sweary ones too) but we chose this “going bananas without you” option, which we think is perfect for those missing their loved ones right now.

Shop The Curious Pancake now

( Paperchase )

Paperchase has been around since 1968, and while its high street stores have been forced to close during lockdown, you can still buy online – phew.

There are no drop-down sections with this site, so you just have to scroll and scroll until you find the perfect card.

It offers next-day delivery on many of the cards and you can see what the stock level is on each one in case you take a while to decide.

Paperchase also provides a 25 per cent discount for all key workers, which is a lovely touch, as well as a 20 per cent student discount.

We couldn’t resist the look of this pop-up “I’m your lobster” card (£6) for Friends – and lobster – fans everywhere.

Shop Paperchase now

( Postmark )

Postmark describes itself as “London's leading independent greeting card retailer”, and it has a seriously unusual selection of Valentine’s options to choose from, including a number that would suit a recipient who loves a spot of vintage style.

And there are extra bonus points for the fact that many of its cards are made from sustainable forest stock.

Should you live close to a store, you can get a card delivered within one to two working days, or arrange to click and collect. Otherwise, orders are sent first class by Royal Mail for £2.50. Orders over £15 are free.

For someone who likes things that are a bit different, or just who loves their bingo, this “Hit the jackpot with you” card has a warming hint of nostalgia.

Shop Postmark

( Card Factory )

Another UK-based card shop, Card Factory has been around since 1997. It has a number of cost-friendly cards you can personalise with messages and photos, which is great if you’ve decided to buy a few Valentine’s cards this year for friends and loved ones.

You’ll get the option to send the card directly to your recipient, or they’ll send it to you with a spare envelope.

This stylish “I love you to the moon and back” card (£2.79) can be personalised with text and an image, and they’ll send it via free first-class post. And the message? Hopefully it says it all to the one you love.

Shop Card Factory now

