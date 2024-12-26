The Dyson airwrap multi styler has been reduced in the Boxing Day sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ever since Dyson launched the innovative airwrap back in 2018, it has been a cult styling tool loved by many. Complete with various attachments to help you create a multitude of looks, the versatile hair tool allows you to achieve a bouncy blowout, sleek strands and perfect curls with less heat damage.

The airwrap’s ability to smooth, wave, and curl hair with unprecedented ease means it sits at the top of every beauty buff’s wishlist but, the downfall for many, of course, is the price tag.

The latest iteration can set you back nearly £500, so they don’t come cheap, and deals on the airwrap are almost as coveted as the tool itself – that is until the end of year sales period.

For those who failed to find an airwrap-shaped gift under the tree, there’s no better time to buy the multi-styler than during the Boxing Day sales. Here, I’ve rounded up the best Dyson airwrap deals below.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer, strawberry bronze and blush pink: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap model is on sale with £80 off at Boots, Dyson (now £399.99, Dyson.co.uk), Currys (now £399.99, Currys.co.uk), John Lewis (£399, Johnlewis.com) and Very (now £399.99, Very.co.uk). The tool comes with six attachments for optimum styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout.

“Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added.

Perfect for gifting to yourself or another, the tool is complete with a sleek presentation case, filter cleaning brush and detangling comb. The new strawberry and blush colourway is a limited edition for Christmas, so snap it up while stocks last.

