Attention all Potterheads and Cath Kidston-loving muggles – the wonderfully whimsical homeware and accessories brand has worked its magic and dropped another limited-edition Harry Potter collection.

Putting a playful (and unmistakably Cath Kidston) twist on familiar scenes and characters featured in the fantastical book series, the brand new collection incorporates an enchanting range of hand-painted prints into both adults and children’s clothing, accessories, stoneware and more.

Should you be a fan of the Harry Potter universe then you will quickly recognise the designs adorning the new launch, from a starry night in the Forbidden Forest to Buckbeak, Fang and Fluffy the three-headed dog.

From tote bags and cushions to insulated water bottles, prices for pieces in the collection start from just £6 – which will bag you a pair of Dobby the house-elf-adorned cotton socks (£6, Cathkidston.com).

Being limited-edition too, it’s hardly suprisingly that some of the sought-after designs have flown off the shelves (not on a broomstick, sadly) and are already low in stock. So, if the latest Cath Kidston collection has you bewitched, here are some bits we’ve been eyeing up.

Harry Potter Forbidden Forest organic cotton cushion: £26, Cathkidston.com

(Cath Kidston)

Be transported to the Forbidden Forest with this hand-painted print cushion made with 100 per cent organic cotton. Measuring in at 40cm long and wide, the fantastical accessory has been emblazoned with Hagrid and a whole host of magical creatures including Buckbeak, Fang and Fluffy the three-headed canine. This would be a bewitching homeware addition for any Potterhead.

Buy now

Harry Potter spells and charms small bookbag: £22, Cathkidston.com

(Cath Kidston)

Any Cath Kidston fan will be familiar with the brand’s beloved oil-cloth accessories. With a twilight-esque colour scheme, the new Harry Potter-themed rendition features silvery protectors including Hermoine’s otter, Ron’s dog and Luna Lovegood’s rabbit summoned by the Patronus charm. Smaller than the brand’s popular book-bag at 20cm x 21.5cm x 9cm this accessory will be conveniently sturdy and easy to wipe clean owing to being made with PVC-coated cotton.

Buy now

Harry Potter Hagrid’s hut frill cotton tote: £45, Cathkidston.com

(Cath Kidston)

Finished with fun frilly detailing, this starry cotton tote features hand-drawn illustrations of Hagrid and an assortment of magic creatures in the Forbidden Forest. Practically speaking, the bag has a hanging pocket for storing essentials and wide handles which should make hauling heftier belongings more comfortable. For Potterheads who lean towards maximalism in their wardrobe, this is a dream collaboration.

Buy now

Harry Potter Dobby’s sock stainless steel water bottle: £22, Cathkidston.com

(Cath Kidston)

This enchanting insulated bottle is double walled for keeping drinks hot (or refreshingly chilled) for much longer than they would be in a plastic or single-use alternative. With a screw top lid and conveniently capacious size of 500ml, the firework-covered flask is made from stainless steel and decorated with a limited-edition illustration starring the resident house-elf of Malfoy Manor.

Buy now

Harry Potter magical creatures jersey pyjamas: £32, Cathkidston.com

( Cath Kidston)

Encourge little Potterheads up to Bedfordshire with this magical pyjama set. Made with 100 per cent cotton jersey, the two-set is embellished with colourful magical creatures and their castle stomping ground. With sizes available for children aged one to two and all the way up to 11 to 12-years-old, the set is billed as both breathable and soft to the touch, with no fiddly buttons to grapple with owing to the pull-on fit and elasticated bottoms.

Buy now

Harry Potter spells and charms stoneware Mollie mug: £12, Cathkidston.com

(Cath Kidston)

Incorporating the brand’s wonderfully whimsical aesthetic, the china and stonewear from the collaboration is fuelling our tea cup obsession. Decorated with Harry and Ron’s wands along with the pair’s magical creatures, this Mollie mug is one of four limited-edition mugs to choose from. There’s also an equally charming bowl (£12, Cathkidston.com), Forbidden Forest china tea set (£35, Cathkidston.com) and a stoneware plate (£12, Cathkidston.com) to complete your set too.

Buy now

