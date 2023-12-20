Best gifts for mom that she’ll adore almost as much as you

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At the heart of the holiday season is the sweet sentiment of honoring meaningful relationships with a gift. Whether it’s a tangible object or an unforgettable experience, a present is meant to be an ode to someone you love, their interests, needs or desires. Among those on the list of recipients is one with whom you share the purest of connections: your mother.

Gifts given to a mom, especially amid the chaos of the holidays and the brunt of winter, should prioritize convenience, reflect her hobbies, and help her achieve relaxation. You want to get your mom something she’ll adore but the more useful, the better. Between the luxury-loving mother, to the everyday-essential enthusiast, we’ve devised the perfect present guide to pick from if you’re stumped this year.

Think a sleek diffuser streaming an ambrosial aroma, or the ideal portable drink holder, suitable for hydration on the go. Even the dream of an extravagant pick, such as a kitchen tool to make restaurant-quality grub, has been found and fully tested for you here.

Keep scrolling for our review of the best gifts for mothers this holiday season.

How we tested

A selection of the gifts we tested for this review (Kaleigh Werner)

Amid an overwhelming array of options across myriad categories, we plucked the gifts any mother would appreciate. We then tested each item and candidly reviewed them to make sure the physical present was something we would personally adore for ourselves.

(Brooklinen)

Best: Gift for mom overall

Rating: 5/5

Hopping out of a hot shower and into a dry towel isn’t nearly as satisfying as being wrapped in a cozy, colorful robe. On the cold days and frigid nights when the heat in her home isn’t enough, it’ll feel magical for your mother to be snug in one of Brooklinen’s super-plush robes.

A tasteful treat in the winter, this is a breathable option that feels pleasant to wear anytime. The robe is made from 100 per cent Turkish cotton, meaning it won’t fall apart after only a few washes.

You can stick with a solid ocean blue colour or, if your mom prefers a bit of pattern, you can choose from one of Brooklinen’s striped options. Even next to a raging radiator, the material helps prevent sweat, making it the ideal warm wrap and cool cover.

Buy now

Elizabeth W chamomile mini hand cream: $12.50, Elizabethw.com

(Elizabeth W)

Best: Budget gift for mom

Rating: 5/5

In the dead of winter, bearing freezing temperatures often leaves our skin dry and itchy – hands especially. Elizabeth W’s chamomile mini hand cream is a must-have stocking stuffer for moms.

Coming with a floral yet sharp scent, the thick consistency of this lotion soothes cracked or irritated skin immediately. For $12.50, at 1.68oz, the bottle can fit into any purse or jacket pocket, making it easy to moisturize on the go.

A cooling, silky sensation emerges over the skin as soon as the cream is rubbed in. Your mom will only need a little bit for the fresh aroma to hit her nose, too.

Buy now

(Leloir)

Best: Diffuser

Rating: 4.5/5

You can never go wrong with a gift that guarantees pure relaxation and tranquility. So, what better device to get than a diffuser that emits a steady, pleasing aroma?

This gift may be on the pricier side, but the power justifies the cost. The 7.9in x 39.4in diffuser has the ability to fill a 1,000 sq ft space with an essential oil scent of your choosing. Don’t underestimate its power, because, even when kept two rooms away, the sweet scent will fill your nose and linger for a while after the device is turned off.

If you get sick of hearing its consistent, yet soft, whirring sound, you can time the diffuser to go off every few minutes. But its chic presence never gets old and makes for a mod décor piece.

Buy now

Melie Bianco Johanna large recycled vegan shoulder bag: $150, Meliebianco.com

(Melie Biano)

Best: Bag

Rating: 3/5

Every mom could use a suitable and structured bag on a busy day. Whether they’re on the way to work with their laptop or gallivanting around town before lunch on a Saturday, the Melie Bianco Johanna large recycled vegan shoulder bag is the neutral pick they need. Not to mention the piece is a timeless wardrobe staple.

Similar to Bottega Veneta’s famed intrecciato style, this $150 bag has a woven texture. While the price is steep for a bag made from recycled vegan leather, the bag does come with a matching pouch and is available in ivory, taupe, camel, saddle, and moss shades. Our only slight gripe is that it makes a loud swishy sound every time you move the material slightly.

Buy now

Bink puffer bottle: $40, Binkmade.com

(Bink)

Best: Water bottle

Rating: 5/5

If your mom is constantly consuming water or trying to make an active effort to be more hydrated, she deserves the best water bottle on the market. If you know she would appreciate something a little more unusual or you’d like to plump for something more budget-friendly than the super popular Stanley flask, Bink’s puffer bottle is the portable pick to purchase.

For $40, you can get a beautiful, bright glass bottle wrapped in the softest rubber case, made to look like a puffer coat. Not only does the 27oz bottle come in neon pink, blue, orange, or subtle blush shades for the silicone sleeve and top, but if your mom prefers to sip through a straw, you can purchase the matching lounge straw cap ($12, Binkmade.com), too.

During testing, Bink’s bottle motivated us to consume more water, as we’ve been refilling the bottle about three times a day, and finding it enjoyable to drink from while loving the look.

Buy now

Ooni fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven: $349, Ooni.com

(Ooni)

Best: Culinary gift

Rating: 4.5/5

If your mom is someone who always seems to crave pizza, this could make all her dreams come true. The Ooni frya 12 wood pellet pizza oven will enable her to enjoy an endless supply of crisp pizzas and delight in the experience of creating her ideal slice.

The oven can cook 12in pizzas in just a few minutes, heating up to 950F, using wood pellets. Getting the pizza cooked just right can be a bit tricky at first. However, like any other form of cooking, it’s an art, and easy once you get the hang of it.

Designed to be used outdoors, Ooni’s oven is portable, making it easy to store inside during the winter when you’re not firing it up. You can purchase Ooni’s wood pellets ($24.99, Ooni.com) and pizza peel ($49.99, Ooni.com), but most hardware stores and even some larger grocery stores will have options too. All in all, the savory crunch of the crust and the sweet scent of melted cheese emitted from the oven is truly heavenly.

Buy now

Henry Rose votive candle gift set: $90, Henryrose.com

(Henry Rose)

Best: Candle set

Rating: 5/5

For pure relaxation, candles are essential. With the balance of low light coupled with the quiet twitch of the flame and a fresh aroma, it’s not hard to feel calm while enveloped by the glow. This Henry Rose votive candle set includes a trio of the brand’s bestselling scents: Jake’s house, queens and monsters, and torn. Each refreshing wax mixture is hand-poured into three polished black holders. The gift set amounts to $90, with each candle lasting two weeks, if kept lit for about an hour each night. However your mom uses these, the candles will evoke a sense of serenity.

Buy now

Ember mug 2: $149.95, Ember.com

(Ember)

Best: Coffee mug

Rating: 5/5

The Ember mug 2 is the most practical gift for a coffee-loving, tea-fanatic mom. At $149.95, the mug is certainly more expensive than a typical coffee cup but it keeps a beverage hot for up to 80 minutes, so your mom never has to worry about her morning coffee getting cold. All you have to do is place the cup on the charging plate and download the app. You can control the temperature – 120F to 145F – and you can set the charging plate to use sleep mode, so you don’t have to manually turn it on and off.

Buy now

Nuface mini + starter kit: $187.50, Mynuface.com

(Nuface)

Best: Skincare device

Rating: 4/5

If your mom is looking to accentuate her cheekbones and snatch her jawline, the Nuface mini starter kit promises results in just three weeks. This FDA-approved device is clinically tested and uses clean products to effectively sculpt and contour the face. The kit comes with a mini device, hydrating aqua gel, silk crème activator, applicator brush, and power adaptor.

We found that consistency is key with this product. Your mom will have to put on the activator gel first before running the device along the high points of her face and jawline. A microcurrent, available in three frequency levels, prompts a slight vibration and humming sound, but the device glides smoothly along the skin and has a long battery life. Unfortunately, the gel is sold separately.

Buy now

The verdict: Gifts for mom

Among the glitzy, serene picks and everyday essentials, one gift stood out as the number one best gift to give a more than deserving mother. Our overall best buy is the Brooklinen super-plush robe, because who wouldn’t want to lounge around the house wrapped in the softest cotton? This is a post-shower must-have that envelops you in warmth and is available in a range of bright colors.

If your mom loves to indulge in soothing aromas, the Henry Rose votive candle set offers a divine array of fresh scents, as does the Leloir l’Eiffel diffuser and Elizabeth W’s chamomile mini hand cream. For the practical mom, the Ember mug 2 and Bink puffer bottle are ideal for keeping warm beverages hot or sipping ice-cold water, respectively.

