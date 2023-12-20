The best gifts for travellers that they never knew they needed

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s traveling to far-flung destinations or frequent weekend hiking trips, we all have that loved one who is forever on the go. While the travel lovers on our holiday gift lists are sure to already have the basic necessities, such as a reliable suitcase or a trusty, multi-pocketed backpack, chances are they don’t have everything they need to make their trips absolutely seamless.

However, with the seemingly endless options of travel products out there, it can be daunting to search for the top present for the adventurers in our lives. To help make the process easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for travelers. These will put their travel passion at the forefront this holiday season and make sure they’ll arrive at their next destination with everything they need to capture memories that will last a lifetime.

This gift guide includes products globetrotters covet, need, or may never have thought to buy – and for all types of budgets. From a handheld luggage weight that will prevent ever having to pay an oversized bag fee to a beautifully crafted leather passport holder that will make daunting airport security lines less of a chore, we’ve reviewed a range of items that are guaranteed to appeal to the travel lovers in your life.

How we tested

To create this gift guide, we spoke with fellow adventurers, who shared the items that they cannot travel without and the ones that make their experiences even more enjoyable. We also reflected on our own travel experiences to compile a list of the best gifts for explorers. We then reviewed and tested each product to make sure that they were worth the money, and would hold up no matter where our travels bring us.

The best gifts for travelers for 2023 are:

Royce RFID blocking vaccine card passport wallet: $95, Royce.us

(Royce)

Best: Gift for travelers overall

Rating: 5/5

A passport holder may not be a necessity, but this one manages to fill a void that we didn’t know we had. The Royce RFID-blocking vaccine card passport wallet features a beautiful exterior of top-grain nappa leather, and the option to monogram for free. When it’s opened, the wallet dedicates one side to a clear plastic pocket, where you can place a vaccine card for easy access or your passport. The other side features another large flap, which can also house your passport and space for three cards.

If your giftee does decide to keep credit or debit cards in the wallet, the RFID-blocking technology protects the electromagnetic signal emitted from your card, meaning no one is able to access the information.

The sleek design, which comes in an array of colors and retails for $95, makes reaching for a passport a treat instead of a chore, and it means they can keep all of their travel documents together.

(Apple)

Best: Budget gift

Rating: 4.5/5

When Apple released AirTags in 2021, not everyone was sure what to make of the small, circular button-like devices. However, the trackers have proven to be extremely useful when traveling, as throwing one in your suitcase before checking a bag means you have constant access to your luggage’s location. In addition to providing peace of mind, AirTags can also be useful in the unlucky scenario of lost luggage, as it is still reassuring to know where your bag is even if it is no longer by your side.

AirTags are also relatively affordable at just $29, and easy to use via your iPhone’s FindMy app once you’ve activated and named them. If you’re buying for a nervous traveler or just know that they want added precaution, an AirTag is the perfect gift. They can also be used to keep track of a number of other things, from keys to a remote control.

Between the price and the accurate tracking capabilities, even when thousands of miles away, we think the Apple AirTag is a great choice when it comes to a budget-friendly yet impressive gift.

Dr meter luggage weight scale: $8.99, Amazon.com

(Dr meter)

Best: Luggage weight scale

Rating: 5/5

Nothing derails a meticulously planned vacation like the realization that a suitcase is too heavy, which is why a luggage scale is a must-have for any frequent traveler. This one, which retails for just $8.99, does exactly what you need it to do – by hooking onto your suitcase’s handle and lifting.

In addition to being able to detect up to 110lbs, the handheld luggage scale also features a backlit LCD so there is no confusion about whether or not your giftee’s suitcase is a pound over the limit.

This Dr meter luggage weight scale has yet to fail us, and, for the price, we think it’s the best choice for those searching for an accurate and affordable luggage weight scale.

Carl Friedrik the carry-on pro: $565, Carlfriedrik.com

(Carl Friedrik)

Best: Carry-on suitcase

Rating: 5/5

There are two types of people in this world, those who know how to pack an appropriate amount for a trip, and those who don’t. Fortunately, this carry-on suitcase offers plenty of space for the essentials, as well as those few items that you don’t actually need but still want to bring.

The compact suitcase, which features a hard shell and an outer zippered pocket, may look like it would be heavy, but it’s surprisingly light and manages to fit everything you’d need for a carry-on-only getaway. It also features a laptop compartment, which makes it perfect for a work trip. Even better, it can be closed easily and securely with two combination locks.

Between the height of the pull-up handle and the 360-degree wheels, we also found it extremely easy to roll, which means it won’t slow you down in a busy airport. Although on the pricier side at $565, this carry-on holds up well and will last you for years.

Bombas everyday compression socks: $28, Bombas.com

(Bombas)

Best: Compression socks

Rating: 5/5

Flying is rarely a truly comfortable experience, which is why Bombas’ everyday compression socks are our go-to option when it comes to a cozy yet beneficial travel sock.

The nearly knee-high socks come in various colors, and provide a medium level of support, which means they are just snug enough to stimulate circulation on a long flight. The socks, which retail for $28 or $84 for a pack of three, are also comfortable enough to wear even if you’re not catching a flight and a perfect everyday option in the colder months when ankle socks just won’t cut it. Between their thickness and the quality, these are compression socks we would highly recommend.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 to $389, Amazon.com

(Amazon )

Best: Gadget gift

Rating: 5/5

The Kindle Scribe, which happens to be Amazon’s biggest Kindle ever, also doubles as a notepad thanks to stylus technology that allows you to annotate, take notes, or just doodle in the margins.

As book lovers, we shied away from switching to Kindle for a while, but the Kindle Scribe convinced us to try it out. The gadget is easy to set up and use, extremely lightweight, and the 10.2in screen front lit with 35 LEDs makes it possible to comfortably read just about anywhere. We also found the Kindle Scribe easy to hold and navigate with just one hand, and a great replacement for the heavy books we’d normally lug on vacation. It’s also durable enough to throw in a backpack before a trip, especially with a case.

The price for the Kindle Scribe is steep, however, as the 16GB version, which comes with the Basic Pen stylus, retails for $339, while the 32GB version, which comes with the Premium Pen stylus, retails for $389. There’s also an even larger version, which boasts an impressive 64GB, that Amazon sells for $419.

But, if you’re buying for someone who’s looking to cut down on the number of unwieldy books on your next beach vacation, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is the perfect e-reader to gift.

Dr Barbara Sturm glow kit: $210.00, Drsturm.com

(Dr Barbara)

Best: Skincare gift for travelers

Rating: 5/5

Skincare is an essential daily routine, and perhaps even more so when you’re in a new climate. To make sure that your giftee’s skin stays clean, hydrated, and moisturized while traveling, Dr Barbara Sturm offers complete kits that make it easy to carry your full skincare routine with you, no matter the destination.

This specific one, which retails for $210, includes seven products, including a face mask, cleanser, face scrub, face cream, and hyaluronic serum, and comes with a travel bag.

The kit, which truly does deliver on its promise of glowing skin, also works as an introductory skincare routine, perfect for anyone who doesn’t know where to start in the flooded skincare market.

With nearly all of the products you need to maintain healthy skin, apart from sunscreen, the Dr Barbara Sturm glow kit is the ideal skincare gift for travelers.

Away the large flex suitcase: $425, Awaytravel.com

(Away)

Best: Checked suitcase

Rating: 5/5

Away has become known for its influencer-friendly luggage, available in shades of millennial pink, but it also happens to be worth the hype.

The large flex suitcase, which is the brand’s largest suitcase, is the perfect bag for a longer trip, or overpackers. The lightweight suitcase features a durable hard shell that manages to hold up flawlessly through even the busiest airports and comes with a laundry bag and a black leather luggage tag, which we found to be nice touches.

The flex design specifically, which can be zipped open, provides an additional 1.75in of space, while the 360-degree wheels make this bag a dream to wheel around. The price of the suitcase is also hard to beat, as $425 makes it less expensive or comparable to many other checked luggage brands. We’ve tried a lot of luggage in our travels, but Away’s large flex is by far our favorite and your travel lover is sure to be pleased to find this under the tree.

Belkin BoostCharge pro three-in-one wireless charging pad: $127.99, Belkin.com

(Belkin)

Best: Wireless charging pad

Rating: 5/5

There’s nothing worse than having to pack multiple cords and wires for your devices when traveling, which is why a three-in-one option is the perfect solution.

This wireless charging pad is capable of simultaneously charging an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and it does so quickly. As for how to use the charging pad, it’s as simple as placing your device on it. The white design is sleek and for $149.99, you get your money’s worth.

Of all the wireless charging pads, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro three-in-one wireless charging pad is by far the best we’ve used, and it absolutely deserves its five-star rating and to be wrapped up for your fellow adventurer this year.

Royce suede-lined jewelry box: $200, Royce.us

(Royce)

Best: Jewellery case

Rating: 4.5/5

Royce is our go-to for leather travel goods, and this Suede-lined jewelry box is no exception. The small design makes it perfect for travel, and the thoughtful design of the structured inside means jewelry arrives at our destination tangle-free and safe.

We especially like the suede-lined panel for holding earrings, while our bigger pieces fit perfectly into the deep bottom of the zippered case. Although pricey at $200, this thoughtful gift will last for years, and, like all Royce products, comes with a free monogram.

With the ability to stylishly transport our jewelry, which we often find one of the hardest accessories to pack, the Royce suede-lined jewelry box stands out as the best pick for a jewelry case.

Ouliyo universal international travel plug adapter with USB-C: $20.99, Amazon.com

(Ouliyo)

Best: Useful gift

Rating: 5/5

If you don’t know what to get the travel lover in your life but want to make sure it’s something they’ll use, the Ouliyo universal international travel plug adapter with USB-C is the way to go.

This universal adapter is inexpensive, costing just $16.99, but packs a punch, as it allows travelers from the US to plug into outlets in more than 160 countries in the UK, EU, Australia, and Asia. The best part is you aren’t just limited to one wire, as three USB-A and one USB-C ports and an AC universal socket mean you can charge up to five devices at once.

There’s also a built-in safety feature that cuts the fuse automatically if overcurrent or overvoltage happens to protect your devices. We’ve used this on all of our travels in the last two years and it hasn’t let us down once. If you’re traveling out of the country, and aren’t sure about what adapter to bring, bringing the Ouliyo universal international travel plug adapter with USB-C covers all of your bases.

Devialet Gemini II true wireless earbuds: $449, Devialet.com

(Devialet)

Best: Splurge-worthy gift

Rating: 4.5/5

Any traveler knows the importance of good headphones when on the go, which is why we prefer these beautifully designed, noise-canceling ones from Devialet.

With many options to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down the best headphones to purchase. However, Devialet makes it easy due to the company’s dedication to quality sound, and continued improvement to design.

The Devialet Gemini II true wireless earbuds are smaller than their predecessor, and even more stylish, with color options such as white and silver, white and gold, or black.

The four different sizes of ear tips and the adaptive noise cancellation also mean these are the perfect earbuds for travel, as they manage to block out any unwanted interruptions. We were shocked by the noise cancellation when we first tried them out, and the sound quality is flawless.

From their beautiful design to the comfort with which they nestle in your ear, these earbuds are our favorites, but they’re certainly a luxury gift.

Twelve South’s AirFly pro Bluetooth transmitter: $54.99, Twelvesouth.com

(Twelve South )

Best: Wireless headphones for travelers

Rating: 4/5

This is perhaps one of the most useful travel inventions in recent years, as an influx in wireless headphones means, for many, it’s impossible to watch in-air entertainment aboard a flight without bringing a backup, wired pair of headphones.

With the AirFly pro-Bluetooth transmitter, which retails for $54.99 and comes in black or white, you can use your wireless headphones on planes or other places that only have a headphone jack, such as the gym treadmill.

The small device only needs to be plugged into the headphone jack, and then connected to your headphones via Bluetooth, before you’re able to tune into any of the movies and TV shows available aboard the plane.

According to AirFly, AirFly pro can also be used as an AUX adapter in older or rental cars, allowing users to play their own music through the car’s stereo system.

After purchasing a pair of wired headphones aboard a recent flight for $13, only to lose them not long after, we now rely on the AirFly pro to enjoy in-flight entertainment from the comfort of our own headphones.

The AirFly pro is a one of a kind product and a must-buy for travelers who use wireless headphones.

Dagne Dover Seoul dopp kit: $85, Dagnedover.com

(Dagne Dover )

Best: For storing toiletries

Rating: 5/5

When it comes to toiletry kits, Dagne Dover’s Seoul dopp kit is both unique and extremely durable.

The cylinder shape of the case is unlike many other toiletry kits, and it’s also what makes it stand out as one of the best options. A hardy exterior, which is made of 100 per cent recycled 900D polyester, is easily cleaned, and the inside also features recycled lining.

Inside, there’s a section to hold your toothbrush, a mesh zippered pouch that can hold a decent number of items, and a large pouch at the bottom where the rest of your toiletries can go. One of the best features is the hook, which means you can hang the toiletry kit for easy access.

The Dagne Dover Seoul dopp kit is by far our favorite toiletry case we’ve used, and although we prefer the large size, which retails for $95, there’s also a smaller version that retails for $85.

Alo airbrush leggings and Alo accolade crewneck: $216, Aloyoga.com

(Alo)

Best: Travel outfit

Rating: 5/5

You can’t travel without a comfortable outfit, which is why we love Alo’s airbrush leggings ($98, Aloyoga.com) and accolade crewneck ($118, Aloyoga.com).

The buttery soft, high-waisted leggings, which retail for $98, are medium compression, so they are the perfect option if you’re looking for a pair of bottoms that you’ll be comfortable wearing on a long-haul trip, or simply to just lounge around.

The accolade crewneck, which retails for $118, is the perfect accompaniment to the outfit, as it manages to be pajama-level cozy but also provides a look that’s perfectly put together.

If you’re looking to give the gift of a travel outfit that’s comfortable and chic, Alo is the way to go.

The verdict: Gifts for travelers

Finding the perfect gift for the adventurer on your list can be daunting, but we’ve managed to make the process easier with a collection of beautiful and useful options. Our favorites on the list are the Away large flex and Carl Friedrik the carry-on pro suitcases, while the best accessories include the Apple AirTag, Amazon’s Kindle Scribe, and Royce’s RFID-blocking vaccine card passport wallet. You can’t go wrong with any of the gifts on the list, as the travel lover in your life is sure to love each one.

