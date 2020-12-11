7 best cheese boards you need this Christmas

The Cheese Society’s Christmas cheeseboard, 1.3kg
What’s included? Colston Bassett stilton, Baron Bigod, Le Delice Des Cremiers, Vintage Red Fox, Godminster cheddar, Hawkshead chutney and savoury biscuits
Comprising “personal favourites, bestsellers and seasonal greats”, this festive cheeseboard from a family-run business in Lincoln really is the cheeseboard to end all others. If Christmas in your household marks a time for indulgence and decadence, the Le Delice des Crémiers cheese makes an ideal addition to any festive feast.
Made in the French region of Burgundy, this soft and foamy cheese is made with triple cream and is luxurious, rich and the stuff that cheese dreams are made of. The piquant Colston Bassett stilton punches well above its weight with a tangy and deep flavour, while the creamy Baron Bigod is the UK’s first unpasteurised brie, making it more easily digestible for those with an intolerance to milk.
Sweet and woody, the Vintage Red Fox is dangerously easy to devour, coming in as the love child of a Barber’s cheddar, red leicester and block of Cornish fudge, while the multi-award-winning organic Godminster cheddar, presented in its distinctive burgundy wax, is a pleasure to eat at any time of the year. Accompanied by Hawkshead fruity chutney and savoury biscuits, this cheeseboard came head and shoulders above the rest, with something guaranteed to satisfy all tastes. Stocks will be back soon.