7 best cheese boards you need this Christmas

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

For many families, this year’s festive celebrations may bear little resemblance to happy Christmases past, but when so many of our seasonal traditions are based around food, we’re grateful for gastronomic treats to see us through to a new year.

The Christmas cheeseboard is a staple of many yuletide tables, and we’ve found the best.

Food has always been a source of comfort and during this difficult year, we would wholeheartedly recommend having a little (or a lot) of exactly whatever it might be that you fancy.

If you have overindulged and are starting to feel a little sheepish, however, remember that cheese contains protein, calcium, potassium, zinc and phosphorus – essential nutrients and minerals designed to keep the body ticking over.

Turophiles, or cheese connoisseurs, maintain that diners should begin their cheese appreciation with a goat’s cheese, which refreshes the palate.

As tempting as it might be to make a beeline for the stilton – the quintessential Christmas cheese – experts recommend saving this until last, as its big mineral bite can overpower other flavours.

For those unconvinced that cheese from livestock is a delicacy, we’ve also included a selection of vegan varieties.

With the exception of the vegan selection, don’t forget to remove your cheese from the fridge an hour prior to eating; bringing a cheese to room temperature ensures optimum flavour.

In assessing our Christmas cheeseboards, we considered price, quality and, above all, flavour. This meant that traditional favourites sometimes made way for more unique offerings, but taste trumped all.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.