In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows.” Before you know it, the big day will be here.

If like us, your Christmas is all about indulging in the best festive food and drink, planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.

Judging by the festive food and drink offerings from supermarkets, they are clearly delivering for 2022, so you’ll certainly be the host with the most this party season, serving up a spread to die for.

In the lead-up to the big day, it’s here where you’ll find all the latest news and intel on all of the food and drink launches, as they come, as well as when you can get a supermarket delivery slot, the last date to order and details on Christmas opening hours.

From sharing platters and nibbles to M&S’s footlong pigs in blankets and Aldi’s turkey crown, there’s something for every dinner party, festive feast, or celebration. Plus, we’ve even spotted some drinks to make your affair that bit more bubbly.

Aldi’s Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slot open: Now

Now Last date to order: Wednesday 14 December by 11:50pm

Wednesday 14 December by 11:50pm Opening hours: TBC

Everyone’s favourite budget-friendly supermarket has unveiled its Christmas food range for 2022, and as you’d expect, it’s a corker.

On the big day, you can serve up its flavoured smoked salmon canapes (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk) for snacks, while your main dish could consist of its ultimate turkey joint, which is wrapped in streaky bacon (£11.99, Aldi.co.uk), topped with a herb butter basting melt and cracked pepper, or perhaps a whole lobster (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk). Of course, you can’t go wrong with a turkey crown at Christmas, and Aldi’s offering for 2022 is wrapped in beechwood-smoked bacon, and comes with flavourful pork, sage and caramelised onion stuffing (£22.80, Aldi.co.uk). Sign us up.

For those who favour a plant-based diet, there’s a no-beef wellington (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk), no-turkey crown with cranberry and chestnut stuffing (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk), no-beef and red wine pie (£1.99, Aldi.co.uk) and plenty of nut roast options available.

The sweet treats also sound delightful, with everything from a traditional Christmas pudding (£7.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a smash dome cake (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), which sounds like the ultimate showstopper. It’s a chocolate cake with a surprise on the inside, filled and covered in Belgian chocolate ganache and it’s finished with a Swiss chocolate dome.

The supermarket doesn’t offer a delivery service, but it does have a click and collect option available, which we’d recommend using ahead of the Christmas rush. And last year, consumer watchdog Which? has found that it is the most affordable supermarket to buy your festive feast from.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

Asda Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slot open: Now

Now Last date to order: Thursday 15 December

Thursday 15 December Opening hours: TBC

Known for its pocket-friendly prices, Asda’s Christmas food range is sure to get you ready for festive feasting.

For the main event, of course, there are plenty of turkeys (from £16.25, Asda.com) to choose from, including a British free range corn-fed turkey crown with pork, sage, and caramelised onion stuffing (£18, Asda.com) on offer, along with a vegan turkey crown (£5, Asda.com) for those that are plant-based. Should you not be a fan of turkey, Asda is also serving up a lamb shoulder with festive fruit stuffing (£31.20, Asda.com), and other delicacies. The sides are similarly mouthwatering, we’re talking pigs in blankets (£4.50, Asda.com), pork and apple hog roast stuffing (£6, Asda.com) and vegan meat-free Christmas trimmings (£4, Asda.com).

As for dessert, you can trust that your guests will be indulged. The supermarket has gone big on its sweet offering with showstoppers, such as a billionaire’s edible chocolate bowl (£8, Asda.com), which is filled with digestive biscuits, toffee mousse, sticky toffee sauce, and a chocolate ganache to luxury mince pies. If you prefer something savoury, its cheese selection will certainly appeal to you.

Visit Asda.com now

M&S Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slots open: Now

Now Last date to order: Friday 18 December

Friday 18 December Opening hours: TBC

This isn’t just any Christmas food and drink range, this is the M&S food and drink range. Unfortunately, orders from the high-street stalwart’s food to order service for 2022 are now over, but all is not lost, because you can still order the Christmas range at Ocado.

If you’re hosting a Christmas dinner party, you’ll want to treat your guests to Rockefeller oysters (£13, Ocado.com), lobster mac-and-cheese crostinis (£25, Ocado.com) or a hot-cheese grazing platter (£30, Ocado.com).

For mains, you can choose everything from a stuffed turkey crown (from £45.10, Ocado.com) to dressed lobster halves (£35, Ocado.com). You can also get footlong (yes, footlong!) pigs in blankets (£7.50, Ocado.com). While vegetarians and vegans can choose between a vegan butternut, almond and pecan nut roast (£7, Ocado.com), as well as the stuffed vegan turkey roast (£10, Ocado.com).

Dessert is also not to be missed, with highlights including melt in the middle pudding (£10, Ocado.com) and sticky toffee pudding bites (£6, Ocado.com).

Finally, we’ve got good news if you’re looking for a festive tipple or nightcap. The sell-out snow globe gins (£10, Ocado.com) are back – and reduced to £10 each. All of which will make for a very merry Christmas.

Visit Ocado.com now

Morrisons Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slots open: Now

Now Last date to order: 22 December

22 December Opening hours: TBC

There’s plenty of festive fun to be had in the food department at Morrisons this year. The supermarket’s range of party food and nibbles is extensive and ideal for all your Christmas hosting needs. We’re eyeing up the sloe gin baking brie (£6, Morrisons.com), cornish crab (£8, Morrisons.com) and the tiger prawns wrapped in bacon (£4.50, Morrisons.com) for our next party.

Much like the other supermarkets, it’s also got a huge range of turkeys to choose from. Whether you prefer a stuffed turkey crown with bacon (£28, Morrisons.com), a turkey breast joint with stuffing balls and pigs in blankets (£20, Morrisons.com), or a whole turkey (from £7.99, Morrisons.com), there’s something for everyone.

If you prefer fish, the seafood offering is well worth a look and includes a delicious-sounding orange and cranberry lightly smoked salmon side (£13, Morrisons.com). As for those who adopt a plant-based diet, you’ll be pleased by Morrisons’s offering, which includes a range of new produce, such as a Plant Revolution gammon joint with a maple and orange glaze (£6, Morrisons.com), as well as no pigs in blankets (£3, Morrisons.com).

If your sights are set on dessert, the sweet treats are not to be missed – new for this year, the supermarket is delivering a panettone Christmas pudding with a black cherry sauce (£10, available from 19 December), as well as a returning favourite: chocolate orange cheesecake (£7, Morrisons.com), and a passionfruit panna cotta star (£7, Morrisons.com).

Visit Morrisons.com now

Sainsbury’s Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slot open: Now

Now Last date to order: 16 December

16 December Opening hours: TBC

Recognising our desire to make Christmas extra special, Sainsbury’s has pulled out all the stops for 2022. Where party food is concerned, think crab crumpets (£6, Sainsburys.co.uk), croque monsieur bites (£5, Sainsburys.co.uk) or mini pulled-beef Yorkshire puds (£5.50, available from 7 December).

As for the main event, once again, Sainsbury’s has gone big on its plant-based offerings – and we’re here for it. You can expect a turkey-style crown (£7, Sainsburys.co.uk), as well as Plant Pioneers shroompups in blankets (£3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk).

We’ve similarly spent plenty of time eyeing up the desserts – the chocolate and salted caramel wreath (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk) and triple chocolate praline winter forest (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk) had us seriously salivating.

Similarly, if you’re on the go, there’s plenty of festive food to get excited about, including the vegan Boxing Day wrap (£2.80, Sainsburys.co.uk) and the ultimate Christmas dinner feast sandwich (£4.50, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Visit Sainsburys.co.uk now

Tesco Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slot open: Now

Now Last date to order: Wednesday 14 November

Wednesday 14 November Opening hours: TBC

Tesco’s feasting options will not disappoint, and the supermarket has most definitely taken the pain out of hosting. Its festive party favourites and starters include scallops (£12, Tesco.com), lobster mac and cheese pots (£4.50, Tesco.com), and baking brie (£6.50, Tesco.com).

Where mains are concerned, aside from turkey, whether you’re partial to chateaubriand (from £45, Tesco.com), beef wellington (from £38, Tesco.com), gammon (£5.60, Tesco.com), surf and turf (£35, Tesco.com) or beef shin with red wine and truffle gravy (£35, Tesco.com), you’re spoilt for choice.

Vegans, there’s plenty for you too, including a new one this year, Wicked Kitchen wellington (£5, Tesco.com) and a Wicked Kitchen no turkey crown (£5, Tesco.com).

Desserts are here to take centre stage too, with a number of new creations for 2022, such as a berry and white chocolate cheesecake (£3.75, Tesco.com), an espresso martini dessert (£11, Tesco.com) and even a salted caramel and chocolate millionaire choux wreath (£6.50, Tesco.com).

If it’s a festive beverage you’re after, enjoy The Melodist sloe gin (£18, Tesco.com) – an ideal winter’s evening tipple.

Visit Tesco.co.uk now

Waitrose Christmas food 2022

Delivery and collection slot open: Now

Now Last date to order: 15 December

15 December Opening hours: TBC

Once again Waitrose & Partners has partnered with chef Heston Blumenthal, who consistently serves up experimental takes on Christmas classics, from festive Peking duck (£40, Waitrose.com) to three bird pigs in blankets (£10, Waitrose.com).

New for this year is an interesting take on an Italian classic: parmigiano reggiano and cracked black pepper panettone (£8.50, Waitrose.com), which the supermarket suggests serving toasted with charcuterie, pâté or cheese.

Of course, you’ll also have the traditional favourites on offer, including turkey (from £16, Waitrose.com), vegan roast (£9, Waitrose.com) and a range of roasting joints (from £14.30, Waitrose.com). Where the trimmings are concerned, Waitrose’s selection is second to none, think stuffing, pigs in blankets, cauliflower cheese and more.

Hosting at Christmas is made easy with Waitrose’s exceptional range of party food. Your guests will enjoy everything from a Duchy Organic orange ham (£30, Waitrose.com) and vegan platter (£20, Waitrose.com) to a hot smoked salmon terrine (£16, Waitrose.com) and luxury shellfish platter (£42, Waitrose.com).

Visit Waitrose.com now

