The festive season is in full swing – but if you’re not quite as organised as perhaps you’d like, you’ve not yet been missed for last-minute Christmas food orders. From an entire dinner to buffet-style party food, supermarkets and food brands have once again gone all out to make sure you can enjoy a perfect festive feast.

If you’re someone who strongly believes that it really isn’t just food, it’s M&S food, you’ll be glad to know that despite the retailer’s food delivery slots closing off online, there’s still a chance to get your festive feast delivered thanks to Ocado.

The supermarket has the majority of the M&S Christmas food range available and whether you’re looking for dinner, drinks, dessert, or a party banquet, every occasion is covered. From a sirloin roast to a brie en croûte, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – and you can still get your order in, as long as you’re quick.

Big-time M&S fans will also be glad to know that the festive four-for-three offer is back, which will help you save your pennies as you splurge on your snacks.

With a range of delivery slots still available from now until Christmas Eve, Ocado is making sure you won’t be without your M&S Christmas food this year. Once you’ve secured a timeslot, there’s just the matter of picking the food to order – it can be quite overwhelming, so we’ve selected the best bits. You’re welcome.

M&S brie and cranberry tartlets: £5.50, Ocado.com

In case you didn’t know, M&S is pretty good when it comes to party food – so we’re expecting big things from these cheese-stuffed crispy filo tartlets, which are topped with tangy cranberry and port sauce. The delicacy sounds like a snack plate essential. Whether it’s for a Christmas party or grazing during the festive season, these will undoubtedly be a good choice.

Plant Kitchen vegan turkey roast: £10, Ocado.com

Vegetarians and vegans shall not be forgotten this Christmas thanks to the fact that M&S is stocking Plant Kitchen’s succulent pea-based roast cut, featuring mushroom, cranberry and sage stuffing. The juicy joint is sure to satisfy the non-meat eaters at the dinner table on the big day.

M&S footlong pigs in blankets: £7.50, Ocado.com

Pigs in blankets are arguably the best part of Christmas dinner and what sets the meal apart from the average Sunday roast. Luckily, M&S is back with its foot-long pigs in blankets. Thanks to the supermarket, you can enjoy two footlong pork sausages wrapped in unsmoked streaky bacon, and you’ll never worry if you’ve got just enough on your plate again.

M&S reindeer steamed bao buns: £7.50, Ocado.com

While we advocate eating cute-looking food all year round, if you’re looking for something festive to enjoy, these reindeer-themed steamed bao buns are the perfect thing. These are filled with vegetables in a hoisin sauce, and they serve as a great way to break up eating copious amounts of cheese.

M&S baked brie encroute: £15, Ocado.com

This mouthwatering baked brie en croûte looks like it would make a great centrepiece. We’re talking handcrafted, all-butter puff pastry, encasing deliciously creamy brie, sprinkled with rosemary and garlic. Whether you’re having a party or not, you need this.

M&S spiced sugar plum light up snow globe gin liqueur: £10, Ocado.com

It’s the alcoholic beverage on everyone’s minds right now – and gin lovers will be glad to know that there’s still time to pick up a few more bottles of M&S’s light-up snow globe liqueur. Add some festive sparkle to your glass this Christmas and enjoy with tonic, in a cocktail or use it to pimp your Prosecco. It’s also available in clementine, and as part of a two-pack.

M&S Collection sirloin roast with beef butter: £22, Ocado.com

If you’re not someone who has a traditional turkey on Christmas Day, or maybe you’re saving yourself for the big meal, this 21-day matured, tender sirloin of boneless beef is perfect for feeding the family. There really is no such thing as too many roast dinners at Christmas.

M&S cranberry and chestnut stuffing: £3.50, Ocado.com

There’s a lot going on with a Christmas dinner, and it can be easy to forget some of the key components. If you’re short on stuffing this year (or maybe you just like getting a good variety, like us), M&S has a range of tasty-sounding options, particularly this one which has fruit and nuts involved.

M&S melting snowman cake: £15, Ocado.com

While mince pies (£2.01, Ocado.com), Christmas pudding and yule logs (£12, Ocado.com) make for delicious sweet treats, if you’re looking for something a little different during the holiday season, we’ve got just the answer. This melting snowman cake is made up of layers of tasty madeira and chocolate sponge cake with vanilla buttercream and edible melting snowman decorations. Delicious.

