The biggest shopping weekend of the year is in full swing, with discounts aplenty across big-name brands. If you’re a fitness fan, rejoice, as the Myprotein Cyber Monday sale has begun.

There are whopping discounts of up to 80 per cent on everything from activewear and vitamins to protein powders – simply enter the code “BLACK” at checkout, for your chance to get some health and fitness gear for less.

The Black Friday sales event spans four days, culminating in its grand finale, today, aka Cyber Monday (27 November). During this exciting bargain bonanza, you can save cash across all shopping categories, from home appliances, mattresses and tech to TVs, laptops and air fryers. You can also save on designer fashion, thanks to the Coggles Cyber Monday sale, and beauty buys at the likes of Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic.

But if you’re in the market for some new gym kit or supplements, Myprotein’s massive sale is an ideal place to look. We’ve rounded up the best Myprotein Cyber Monday bargains to bag, so you can get some shopping inspiration and add these items to your cart straightaway.

Best Myprotein Cyber Monday deals for 2023

Myprotein impact whey protein, 1kg: Was £39.99, now £15.78, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

If you’re dipping your toe into the world of protein for the first time, this one comes highly recommended. It landed a spot in our review of the best protein, with our writer noting that it’s best for beginners. It “has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests”, and “with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why”. It “contains 2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing”. Enter discount code “BLACK” at the checkout to get the 1kg pack for just £15.

Buy now

Myprotein clear whey isolate: Was £34.99, now £14.24, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

If you’re looking for a lighter option to traditional thick protein shakes for drinking before your session, this powder is the one to pick. There are 18 different juicy flavours to choose from and each one promises to be refreshing. Simply mix 25g with 400ml cold water and you’re good to go. Don’t miss the extra saving by entering “BLACK” at the checkout.

Buy now

Myvitamins omega 3 essentials: Was £7.49, now £5.07, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Wellness editor Madeleine Spencer wrote an entire piece on why she swears by omega 3 – and it’s made the whole team want to invest in these relatively affordable supplements. “It took about a fortnight to notice the difference,” she wrote, adding that her “skin wasn’t so volatile, getting spotty less frequently”, and when it did break out she “found the redness and swelling subsided more quickly”. The other benefits included her hair being shinier and her nails stronger. We’re sold. Don’t forget to enter “BLACK” at the checkout to benefit from the additional saving.

Buy now

Myprotein vegan protein blend: Was £29.99, now £11.82, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein.com)

With a strong reduction of 60 per cent, this vegan protein powder is plant-powered nutrition with pea and bean-based protein. It’s high in protein but low in calories, with the strawberry flavour giving 22g of protein per serving in just 110 calories. Choose from 15 different flavours including carrot cake and coffee and walnut as well as the traditional strawberry, chocolate and vanilla blends.

Buy now

Myprotein creatine monohydrate powder: Was £15.99, now £8.41, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Save more than £7 on this 250g bag of unflavoured creatine monohydrate powder right now. A nutritional expert recommended this exact Myprotein product in our best menopause supplements guide, as studies have shown it “can help with performance, muscle-building, strength and even, possibly, memory.” It’s designed for use before or after exercise, mixed with water. Don’t forget to use the code “BLACK” to benefit from the extra saving, which will take the price from £8.41 to £7.98.

Buy now

Myprotein protein wafers: Was £18.99, now £8.55, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Searching for protein-packed snacks to enjoy between your sessions? Add these protein wafers to your basket while they’re reduced by nearly 60 per cent (when you enter code BLACK for the additional saving). In the pack, there are 10 wafer bars, which are packed with 15g protein. Depending on your tastebuds, you can choose between chocolate, cookies and cream, peanut butter, vanilla and chocolate hazelnut – all of which sound equally as delicious.

Buy now

Myprotein women’s impact scrunch seamless sports bra, black: Was £28, now £15.99, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Bag a bargain with this reduced-price black sports bra, which features a seamless composition and contrasting rib pattern. The underwear has been designed to wick away moisture while you work out, and it has an integral band to offer support. There are leggings to match, too (was £42, now £23.99, Myprotein.com). Without the discount code, this sports bra is £15.99, so don’t forget to enter “BLACK” at the checkout for that extra saving – every little helps.

Buy now

Myprotein men’s training joggers, storm: Was £30, now £14.99, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Joggers are a staple for working out and everyday wear, and now you can shop this pair for £15 less. The slim fit style also has side pockets, and you’ll spot the distinctive Myprotein branding. There’s also black and navy to choose from, but the grey storm shade comes with the biggest price cut.

Buy now

Myprotein baked cookies, box of 12: Was £18.99, now £7.98, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

These vegan cookies come in chocolate, salted caramel and chocolate-chip flavours, and the £11 saving sounds tasty, too. The box contains 12 individually wrapped cookies to pop in your bag or eat on the move, with ingredients including pea protein and coconut oil.

Buy now

Myprotein women’s power ultra regular fit jacket, galaxy blue: Was £46, now £14.99, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Snap up a sleek activewear layer for much less, thanks to this impressive £31 saving. The zip-up jacket is still available in the galaxy blue shade, and is designed to be breathable and wick away sweat. Key features include the sleeves’ thumbholes, and pockets with zips for stashing your phone and keys securely.

Buy now

Myprotein multivitamin gummies: Was £8.99, now £3.56, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

A yummy way of taking your vitamins, these strawberry-flavoured multivitamin gummies now come with an equally delicious £5 saving. The 10 nutrients include vitamin C and biotin, to help support the immune system and promote healthy hair and nails. With the recommended dosage being one gummy a day, this bottle of 30 will last you a whole month.

Buy now

Myprotein pre-workout blend: Was £16.99, now £7.65, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

Get prepped for a workout with this blend, which now comes with a £9 discount. The powder contains caffeine and vitamin C, to help combat tiredness and give you a pre-exercise boost. You can choose between blue raspberry and cola flavours, in 250g or 500g sizes. Don’t forget to enter the code “BLACK” at the checkout to benefit from the extra saving.

Buy now

Myprotein women’s rest day zip hoodie: Was £49.99, now £33.99, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein.com)

Made from 100 per cent soft cotton, this hoodie is designed to keep you warm without overheating. The zipped front adds to its versatility as you can unzip it for extra breathability. Now reduced by £18, it’s available in canvas grey, taupe green or white.

Buy now

Myprotein all-natural peanut butter: Was £7.99, now £3.91, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

The ever-versatile peanut butter is a cupboard staple, and now it can be a protein staple too. This peanut butter from Myprotein is a great all-natural source of protein, available in both crunchy and smooth. It’s free from added preservatives and high in fibre, vitamin E and magnesium. Whether you spread it, spoon it or drizzle it, it’s sure satisfy cravings and is a simple way to keep your training on track.

Buy now

