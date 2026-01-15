A British motoring stalwart, The AA is the UK’s largest breakdown provider – with its recognisable sunny yellow logo. Right now, The AA is offering an equally uplifting 40 per cent off breakdown cover when you add the at-home, national recovery or onward travel options. But you’d better be quick, as the deal is only running until 29 January 2026.

The most common breakdowns don’t always happen where it’s convenient, which is why it’s essential to be covered. According to The AA, battery failure, tyre damage, and electrical faults remain the most frequent causes of breakdowns in the UK.

When a breakdown happens, some drivers are recovered only to the nearest garage, while others are taken to a destination of their choice – depending on the policy they hold. Fortunately, when you’re with the The AA – and where roadside repair isn’t possible – the provider’s recovery options can include transporting the vehicle, driver, and up to seven passengers to a single UK destination, subject to cover terms.

How much is AA breakdown cover?

The cost of breakdown cover with The AA varies depending on several factors, including additional features, personal cover and adding on named drivers. Basic cover starts from £5.49 a month. But right now, you can save a huge 40 per cent on packages that include the the at-home, national recovery or onward travel options – so it’s an ideal time to take out a new policy.

Plus, in great news for eco-friendly drivers The AA charges no extra premium for driving an electric or hybrid vehicle under breakdown cover, stating, “our breakdown cover includes electric and hybrid vehicles, not just petrol and diesel ones. That means you don’t need a different policy if you drive an electric car.”

Get a quote for AA breakdown cover now

What's included in breakdown cover?

As a standard with The AA breakdown cover, your policy will include roadside assistance, unlimited call-outs and 24/7 support, but the customisation options, such as at home (which covers breakdowns within a quarter of a mile of your home), national recovery (which will take the vehicle and passengers to any UK destination) and onward travel (providing alternative transport or overnight accommodation) are also available.

The AA covers any non-commercial vehicle as standard, including cars, vans, motorbikes and electric vehicles (EVs).

AA breakdown packages

There are four different types of breakdown cover that you can choose from with The AA.

Single personal cover is personal breakdown cover for you as a driver or passenger in any vehicle

is personal breakdown cover for you as a driver or passenger in any vehicle Joint personal cover provides breakdown cover for you and someone you live with, as drivers or passengers in any vehicle

provides breakdown cover for you and someone you live with, as drivers or passengers in any vehicle Family personal cover is for you and up to three other people you live with, whatever car you are in

is for you and up to three other people you live with, whatever car you are in Vehicle cover provides protection for one vehicle, and it doesn’t make a difference who’s behind the wheel

Save 40 per cent on AA breakdown cover now