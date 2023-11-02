Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest sale of the year, Black Friday is a beauty buff’s dream. From Lookfantastic to Sephora and Cult Beauty, all our favourite stores take part – and there’s equally impressive deals across skincare and make-up at third-party retailers such as John Lewis and Amazon.

Case in point: Boots has just launched its month-long Black Friday sale and right now there’s an incredible saving on Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer.

Launched in 2016, the Dyson device revolutionised the hair world, with its futuristic design and ability to dry hair without heat damage.

Since the brand branched out to stylers such as the airwrap, the supersonic has remained a cult hit. Now, you can save 20 per cent on the hair dryer – as well as receive a free presentation case and £50 worth of points on your Boots Advantage Card.

The catch? You’ve only got two hours to snap up the deal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was, £329.99, now £263.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers, this tool was praised by our tester as being “incredibly lightweight and cute”. They added: “Its compact size has cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling,” and they loved the unique design, which is hollow in the centre.

It “delivers a real punch of power for fast drying times, while being incredibly easy to use. Plus, we felt as though we could hold it up all day without any arm ache.”

Coming in a handy storage box, the tool is complete with five additional attachments, including a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser, gentle air attachment and wide-tooth comb.

Between 11am and 1pm today (2 November), you can score a rare 20 per cent saving on the hair dryer, get a free presentation case with each purchase and £50 worth of points on your Boots Advantage Card. We’re sold.

The offer is available on the black/onxy, nickle/copper (Boots.com), black/nickle (Boots.com), iron/fuchsia (Boots.com) and fuchsia (Boots.com) colourways.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion, beauty and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Boots’s Black Friday sale in our guide