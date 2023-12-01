Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Black Friday may be done and dusted for another year, the pre-Christmas beauty offers are far from over – from Lookfantastic’s flash sale to up to 60 per cent off at Sephora. But if it’s a hair tool you’re after, you can bag a Dyson supersonic hair dryer deal right now.

Launched in 2016, the Dyson device revolutionised the hair world, with its futuristic design and ability to dry hair without heat damage.

Since the brand branched out to stylers such as the airwrap, the supersonic has remained a cult hit. Now, you can save £50 on the hair dryer at Boots and even get £10 worth of points on your Boots Advantage Card to spend across electricals.

We don’t imagine this post-Black Friday deal will stick around for long, so here’s everything you need to know.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was, £329.99, now £279.99, Boots.com

If you’ve been debating whether to invest in Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer, you can take comfort in the knowledge it received a glowing review in our round-up of the best hair dryers, where it was praised by our tester for being “incredibly lightweight”. They added: “Its compact size has cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling,” and they loved the unique design, which is hollow in the centre.

It “delivers a real punch of power for fast drying times, while being incredibly easy to use. Plus, we felt as though we could hold it up all day without any arm ache.”

Coming in a handy storage box, the tool is complete with five additional attachments, including a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser, gentle air attachment and a wide-tooth comb.

From today (1 December), you can score a £50 saving on the hair dryer, and you’ll get £10 worth of points on your Boots Advantage Card across electricals, too. We’re sold.

The offer is available on the black/onxy, nickel/copper (Boots.com), black/nickel (Boots.com), iron/fuchsia (Boots.com) and fuchsia (Boots.com) colourways.

