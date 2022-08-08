The start of the new academic year is right around the corner, and there’s no doubt you’ll need to pick up some essentials for the term ahead. Whether you’re heading to a new city for freshers at university, or you just need to kit out your little ones for their next school year, these back-to-school deals and discount codes will have you saving while you do it.

Over the coming weeks, you’ll find plenty of stores holding back to school sales, offering exclusive discount codes on academic buys and slashing prices on notepads and pencils. From new laptops to shiny school shoes, stationary essentials to other must-have tech, we’ve searched high and low for the best deals out there and brought them to you right here.

Samsung

Originally known for its smartphones, Samsung is now one of the leading retailers in TVs, household appliances and other technology devices. To help you get your school year off to the right start, Samsung is offering £150 off the S22, S21 FE, S20 FE and Flip , plus free Galaxy Buds when you trade in any phone.

QVC

Never pay full price again by using our QVC discount code and find everything you could possibly need in this one-stop-shop. Shop Apple for electronics including laptops and upgrade other school essentials for this term. This month, new customers enjoy a discount of £5 with this QVC promo code .

Ryman

Established more than 120 years ago, Ryman has become an expert in all things stationary and home office. Providing everything you could need to go back to school with confidence, shop for pens, pencils, notepads and printers in the Ryman sale and enjoy up to 50% off the whole range. What’s more, you can use our Rymans discount code to get free delivery on your order.

Deichmann

Shopping for school shoes doesn’t get much easier than at Deichmann, one of Europe’s leading shoe retailers. In the Deichmann 50% sale , you’ll find a wide range of shoe brands for all age groups at great prices. After all, with kids growing at such a fast rate, no one wants to spend more than they need to on school shoes.

Western Digital

If a new memory card, USB stick or hard drive is on the list of must-haves before you head back to university, Western Digital has you covered. As well as a generous 35% sale, Western Digital offers students 15% off everything , so you can get decked out for the classroom with the top tech in no time.

Marks & Spencers

Marks & Spencers has been providing mums and dads with last-minute school uniforms for decades. So, if you’re still looking for the perfect pleated skirt, white cotton shirt, frilled pinafore or stretchy sports shorts for your little ones, M&S has it all. Shop with a Sparks card and get 10% off your next order .

Lenovo

In the market for a new laptop, phone or tablet for the new academic year? Head over to Lenovo and enjoy 20% off sitewide with our discount codes . Shop around for brands including Chromebook, IdeaPad, Yoga, ThinkPad and ThinkBook and get them for less this August.

For more inspiration and discount codes, take a look through our dedicated Back to School page .

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.