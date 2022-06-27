Get great savings with this week’s top discount codes and offers
The Best Vouchers from Portal, Samsung, TUI, Superdrug and more
Did your favourite summer dress get stained beyond repair? Are you running out of your best skincare serum? It might be time to look for a replacement. To help you save on your next purchase, we’ve rounded up the best bargains of the week.
Thanks to the Independent Voucher Codes, you can sit back, relax and give yourself a little TLC. Whether you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, a new summer dress or an all-inclusive holiday package, we have the best deals to get all this season’s essentials at a lower price.
Portal
Keep family and friends close. Portal from Facebook is a tool for smart video calling with WhatsApp or Messenger with friends and family even if they don’t have Portal. This summer, save up to £70 on Portal devices with this offer.
Samsung
Samsung is one of the most popular tech retailers in the world and offer exciting and high-tech products such as TVs, tablets, phones and appliances. Whether you are looking for a gift or shopping for yourself, you can now claim £200 cashback with selected phones when you recycle any phone, laptop or tablet in any condition with this Samsung offer.
TUI
For stress-free holidays, book a family holiday, a last-minute city break or an all-inclusive holiday package at TUI. This summer, save £150 off holidays over £800 with this TUI discount code.
Superdrug
Superdrug offer a great range of beauty electricals, as well as a collection of health and beauty products in make-up, skincare, toiletries, perfume, haircare care and more. This month, get free delivery on all orders over £15with this offer.
Beer Hawk
Stock up your fridge just in time for summer and celebrate with friends and family. Beer Hawk offer a wide selection of mixed cases, kegs and even gifts for beer lovers. What’s more you can now save £50 on PerfectDraft Machine bundles with this Beer Hawk discount code.
For more inspiration and discount codes, take a look through our dedicated Summer deals page.
Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.