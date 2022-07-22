This week’s top sales for health and beauty

The summer sales are officially upon us, which means there are plenty of health and beauty sales to get stuck into. However, with hundreds of sales to search through, which ones come up top?

Our team keeps a close eye on the best deals available right now and has hand-picked a selection of sales from top health and beauty retailers, from the treasure-trove that is Superdrug to the personalised skin care providers, Skin + Me.

Whether you’re hoping to update your beauty arsenal or book a salon treatment for less, here’s where to start looking.

Treatwell

Partnering up with more than 20,000 local hairdressers and beauty salons across the UK, Treatwell offers a hassle-free way to book your treatments online. From expert hair removal services and monthly massages to topping up your roots, get 10% off your next booking using this Treatwell discount code.

Notino

On a mission to make quality products available to the masses, Notino boasts a huge range of fragrances, hair care and cosmetics, all at low prices. In its summer sale, enjoy 50% off makeup and skincare from top brands, including L’Oreal, Garnier, Kerastase and many more.

Boots

Firmly marking its place on the British high street for more than 150 years, Boots has become the largest health and beauty shop in the country, stocking products from hundreds of brands. With 50% off in the summer sale , it’s easy to save on everything from toiletries and cosmetics to electricals and even photo printing.

Gold Standard Nutrition

On a health kick and looking for an easy way to eat nutritious food every day? With Gold Standard Nutrition you can have healthy and balanced meals delivered straight to your doorstep, ready to be heated up and enjoyed. Right now, new customers can get 12% off their order with our exclusive discount code .

Superdrug

Superdrug has become a one-stop shop for health and beauty, always stocking the newest products from popular brands, including e.l.f., Gillette, Olay and more. The Superdrug summer sale is one of the best times to save offering up to 50% off makeup, body care, skincare and fragrance.

Skin + Me

A newcomer to the health and beauty scene, Skin + Me provides personalised skincare solutions that help to tackle acne, blemishes, dry skin and more. Enjoy a complimentary consultation with one of the experts on hand, and get your first month of personalised skin care for free with our exclusive code.

The Body Shop

Making a name in natural and organic skincare, make-up and fragrance, The Body Shop prides itself on only selling products with ethically-sourced ingredients. Luckily for us, its online outlet is always stocked full of face, body and hair products at up to 40% off , so you can get your favourite body butter, face scrub or all-natural mascara for less.

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.