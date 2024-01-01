The Dyson airwrap is reduced to just £379, thanks to this rare deal

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If there’s one deal you need to know about, it’s this stellar saving on the coveted Dyson airwrap. Typically, offers on the coveted hair tool remain few and far between, so this latest saving is one to shout about. In fact, it’s been reduced to cheaper than its Black Friday price with a whopping £100 discount, thanks to Boots.

Few products have caused such a furore in the beauty than Dyson’s hair tool, and it’s been heralded countless times, with our reviewer noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

The £100 reduction is incredibly rare, so you’d better be quick while stock lasts. Here’s everything we know about the Dyson airwrap deal.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and comb: Was £479.99, now £379.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Naturally, we’ve reviewed the Dyson airwrap multi-styler. In the review, our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. While “the curling barrels are still a little bit faffy to use (albeit less so than having to switch them), being able to change the direction of airflow almost instantly is much appreciated, and it does make using it easier”.

Similarly, our reviewer applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though the brand “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

The OG airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer praising the fact there is “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

Reduced by a whopping £100, it comes with a whole host of accessories – in this bundle, you’ll find six different attachments, all of which come neatly packaged in a stylish presentation case.

