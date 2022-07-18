Discover the top fashion discounts of the week
Celebrate summer with new outfits from GAP, Chi Chi London and more
The summer collections are in full swing, and with all of the great clothing sales and discount codes around, it’s never been easier to give your wardrobe a little TLC without breaking the bank. In this year’s new collections, you’ll find everything from trending trench coats and chic bikinis to summer-ready wedding suits and accessories.
Whether you’re a small influencer, a fashionista or simply in need of a new outfit, summer is definitely the perfect time to freshen up your styles.
We know online shopping is not for the faint of heart, as it might take some time to find the perfect outfit at a discounted price. That’s why we’ve cherry picked some of the best clothing offers of the week, so that you can relish a shopping session and save at top brands today.
GAP
Shop casual clothing for women, men and kids. GAP offer a variety of styles that range from clean and confident to comfortable and accessible. Find the perfect pair of jeans, t-shirts, dresses, shoes and much more. This week, get an extra 35 per cent off items in the girl’s sale with this exclusive GAP discount code.
Chi Chi London
Treat yourself to a beautiful dress from Chi Chi London, the worldwide luxury brand designed in the very heart of London. Chi Chi offer a fabulous selection of premium dresses, clothing and childrenswear that embody the vision that fashion is for everyone. You can now enjoy a 10 per cent discount with this exclusive Chi Chi London voucher code.
Adidas
Summer is high and it’s time to start working out and getting in shape. Whether you’re a gym afficionado, a casual jogger or even a swimmer, here you will find all the right essentials. This week, save 30 per cent off swimwear with this exclusive adidas promo code.
Coggles
What started as a regular clothing shop in the 70’s is now a premium international fashion retailer with over 350 of the finest brands under one roof. Discover their extensive portfolio and shop your favourite outfits from brands such as Ganni, Dr Martens, KENZO and many others. Claim our exclusive Coggles discount code and save 10 per cent off everything.
Karen Millen
Focused on women only, Karen Millen aims to empower women through everlasting luxurious designs at attainable prices. The retailer prides itself on high quality fabrics and attention to every button and stitch. Take advantage of our Karen Millen promo code and save 10 per cent off selected items.
For more inspiration and discount codes, take a look through our dedicated Clothing Sale page.
